Tim Tebow's 'Run the Race' Movie Releases First Trailer (WATCH)

Tim Tebow and Robby Tebow's film, "Run The Race" coming to theaters Feb. 22

"Run the Race," a film co-produced by Tim Tebow and his brother, Robby, has just released a new trailer ahead of its nationwide release.

"I wanted to be part of something that's encouraging and inspirational to the viewer. I believe 'Run the Race' accomplishes this by showing two brothers struggling with real life, but getting through it by supporting each other and their faith," Tebow, the former NFL quarterback-turned-Minor League Baseball player said in a statement shared with The Christian Post. "I hope those who see it can walk away with more faith, hope, and love."

The film will be showing in theaters nationwide on Feb. 22, 2019, through Roadside Attractions.

The Tebow brothers lent their famous last name and talents to tell the fictional story of two brothers in high school who face trying times as they seek different paths to find a way out of their troubled lives.

Following in the footsteps of Christian filmmakers the Kendrick brothers and Erwin brothers, "Run the Race" marks the Tebow brothers' first shot at creating feature films.

Much like Tim's story, "Run the Race" aims to show what's possible when someone "runs to — instead of from — the love of God," the film's synopsis says in part.

"Reeling from his mother's death and his father's abandonment, Zach, an All-State athlete, finds glory on the football field, working to earn a college scholarship and the brothers' ticket out of town. When a devastating injury puts Zach — and his dreams — on the sidelines, David laces up his track cleats to salvage their future and points Zach toward hope," the film's synopsis adds, describing challenges the brothers face."

Tanner Stine ("NCIS," HBO's "Here & Now") stars in the movie as Zach; Evan Hofer ("Kickin' It") as David; Mykelti Williamson ("Fences," "Forrest Gump") as the boys' coach; and Frances Fisher ("Titanic") as their surrogate mother. Supporting cast includes Kristoffer Polaha, Mario Van Peebles and Heisman-winner Eddie George.

Directed by Chris Dowling ("Where Hope Grows"); and co-written by Jake McEntire, Dowling and Jason Baumgardner, the film is brought to audiences by Reserve Entertainment and 10th Leper Productions.

USA Today reported that the Tebow brothers both have cameo roles in the film, but the Christian athlete says those appearances might not make the final cut.

When asked if he would consider doing more acting in the future, Tebow told USA Today that he's thinking about it.

"I'm waiting for the right role that would click with my personality and my heart," he told USA Today. "It's something I would be open to maybe one day."

"Run the Race" was filmed in Birmingham, Alabama.

Joining Robby and Tim Tebow in the list of executive producers are Bill Reeves, Erik Weir, Trey Brunson, Joe Kosakowski and Erik Dellenback.

For more information, visit Run the Race Movie.com.