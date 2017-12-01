Timbaland on 'What God Had in Store' After Supernatural Encounter During OxyContin Overdose

(Photo: Reuters/Neil Hall) Music producer Timbaland.

Grammy Award-winning music producer Timbaland is opening up about a supernatural encounter that saved his life during a battle with prescription drug addiction.

Timothy "Timbaland" Mosley, 45, who has worked with the likes of rap mogul Jay-Z, Madonna and Justin Timberlake, opened up about his addiction to Rolling Stone, saying that it was in his 30s that he began taking the pain reliever OxyContin to deal with nerve issues stemming from a gunshot wound that he obtained as a teenager.

When his music began to lose traction and his marriage ended, the depressed producer became even more dependent on the prescription drugs.

"Music is a gift and curse," he said. "Once you're not popping, it plays with your mind. The pills helped block out the noise — I'd just sleep all day."

Three years ago, the rapper said he overdosed on the drugs and went through a supernatural experience that changed his life.

"All I can tell you is that there was a light. I woke up trying to catch my breath, like I was underwater," he said. "But through that whole thing I saw life — I saw where I would be if I don't change, and where I could be if I did.

"But I thought about Michael Jackson. I didn't want to be old and taking these pills."

Looking back at the experience, the producer said he neglected his gift for his ego. However, God had a different plan for him.

"I felt like I wasn't committed, I was riding off ego," he said. "It was really about me neglecting my gift. As a producer and a soundmaker, I had to find out what God had in store for me."

Timbaland grew up in church and previously told The New York Times how God has had to work on him throughout the years.

"I'm very religious so I'm gonna put it in this terms, God done work on me," said Timbaland.

"That's the best way I can put it. God did a lot of work on me, and when I looked in the mirror I saw a different person. I did some changing."