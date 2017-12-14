'Timeless' Season 2 News: First Promotional Image Arrives, Premiere Episode Set in World War 1

Facebook/Timeless Shown are Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), Lucy (Abigail Spencer), and Wyatt (Matt Lanter ) in a scene from "Timeless" season 1.

A promotional image for "Timeless" season 2 has finally been released, offering the fans what they can expect from the next installment of the time travel-themed NBC series.

While NBC already canceled "Timeless" earlier this year, the network eventually reversed its decision as it gave the time-travel series a second lease on life, thanks to the clamor of the fans. With the first promotional image for the series finally released recently, there is no more stopping from the almost-axed series to return to TV and offer the brand of entertainment that only it can offer.

As seen on the released promotional image, the fan-favorite trio of "Timeless," Lucy (Abigail Spencer), Wyatt (Matt Lanter ) and Rufus (Malcolm Barrett), are back in their time-traveling lifeboat. Based on the outfit that the three are wearing, it is apparent that they are traveling back to the World War 1 era. As the said photo is part of "Timeless" season 2 episode 1, it is aptly titled "The War to End All Wars," also known as World War I.

Apart from bringing the characters back to World War 1, the premiere episode of "Timeless" season 2 will also introduce a new character, Nicholas Keynes (Michael Rady), who is an American soldier fighting during the World War 1. According to reports, Nicholas Kayne meets Lucy, Wyatt, and Rufus after Emma (Annie Wersching) and Carol (Susanna Thompson) try to attend to his injuries at a farmhouse within the vicinity of the battlefield. Reportedly, while Nicholas Keynes seems helpless at first, the new recurring character will eventually prove how formidable he is.

Meanwhile, despite the release of the said promotional image, though, it remains unclear as to when "Timeless" season 2 will arrive. However, it is suspected that the time-travel drama series will head back to the small screen between spring and summer next year as its creators, Eric Kripke and Shawn Ryan, have hinted that it will be the case.