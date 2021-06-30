TLC cancels ‘Counting On’ after 11 seasons following Josh Duggar child porn charges

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo is speaking out about TLC's cancellation of her family's hit show “Counting On” after 11 seasons that comes weeks after the arrest of her brother, Josh, on charges of possessing child pornography.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of 'Counting On,'” reads a statement released to Deadline on Tuesday. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

The situation pertains to Josh Duggar who allegedly had over 200 images of child porn on his devices of children “ranging from about 18 months of age to 12 years of age.” The trial was set to begin July 6 but has been postponed to Nov. 30. The trial's delay was announced shortly before TLC revealed it was canceling the series.

“Counting On” began in 2015 as a spinoff show when the family’s popular series “19 Kids and Counting” was canceled amid allegations at the time that Josh had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

The spinoff was meant to “follow the next generation of Duggars as they celebrate some of life’s milestone moments, including the realities of growing up and raising their own families.”

Following TLC's announcement, Josh's younger sister, Jinger, and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, both shared a statement on Instagram, saying that they agree with the network's decision to pull the reality show.

"We are grateful for TLC giving us the opportunity to be on their network over the years and their kindness towards the Vuolo family. It's been a remarkable journey that has opened doors to traveling and experiencing the world in a way that we wouldn't have imagined possible," they both wrote on their pages.

"We wholeheartedly agree with TLC's decision not to renew 'Counting On' and are excited for the next chapter in our lives. We'd like to thank our fans, friends and the amazing film crew who have shown us love and support. We look forward to continuing our creative journey in Los Angeles and seeing what the future holds," the statement concluded.

Amy King, an outspoken cousin of the Duggar family, also shared her support for the show’s cancellation.

“@TLC- thank you for the ride. I’ll treasure the memories, always. Also, I stand with the network in this decision!” she wrote on social media.

King also took to her Instagram stories to ask for legal advice on whether the nondisclosure agreement she signed not to speak out about the show was also canceled. She quipped that things were about to get “interesting.”

In April, the Duggar family made headlines when the eldest son of Jim Bob and Michelle was charged with possession of child pornography, to which he pleaded not guilty.

"We intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly," Josh’s lawyer said in a statement. "In this country, no one can stop prosecutors from charging a crime. But when you're accused, you can fight back in the courtroom — and that is exactly what Josh intends to do."

According to People magazine, the allegation that Josh had about 200 child porn images of children as young 1-and-a-half on his devices was made by Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Gerald Faulkner, who testified for the prosecution at his bail hearing in May.

Homeland Security seized the devices in March 2020. Agent Faulkner provided a summary of the forensic analysis.

The files downloaded of child abuse were within the "top five of the worst of the worst" that Faulkner said he ever had to examine in his line of work.

The files downloaded on Josh’s devices included "a series of child sexual abuse material involving minor children ranging from about 18 months of age to 12 years of age.”











