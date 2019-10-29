TobyMac launches foundation to honor memory of son, Truett

Grammy Award-winning artist TobyMac has asked that in lieu of flowers for the funeral of his 21-year-old son, that people give to a charity he started in Truett's name.

“Truett Foster Mckeehan had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. Since the age of 12, he knew he wanted to make music. Dreams are so important to kids growing up. Too many kids do not have the financial ability to pursue their dreams. We want to use this fund to help kids do just that. Get an education, to pursue music, to get the chance to live their dream. Truett would have loved that,” the description of the Truett Foster Foundation reads.

On Tuesday, TobyMac shared a photo on Facebook announcing the foundation.

“He is the God of the hills and the valleys. And He is beautiful Above All Things,” a scripture on the photo reads.

According to the foundation's website, donations made in Truett’s name will help send “vulnerable youth to college, that they may realize their God-given potential to change the lives of others.”

One hundred percent of the donations will be used to fund scholarships in partnership with the Global Orphan Project. The Christian organization will underwrite all general and administrative expenses in honor of the aspiring musician.

During the past few years, Truett released songs and videos online under various stage names, such as Shiloh, truDog and TRU. While he was not a Christian artist, he collaborated with his father on several tracks throughout the years.

TobyMac and his wife, Amanda, along with a board will select the scholarship recipients while working closely with The Global Orphan Project.

“[We] will prayerfully pick young men and women to create a Kingdom legacy from Truett’s life,” the foundation’s website noted.

TobyMac and his wife shared a tribute to their eldest child last Thursday along with a declaration of faith despite the tragedy.

“Truett Foster Mckeehan had joy that took the room when he entered. He was a magnetic son and brother and friend. If you met him, you knew him, you remembered him. His smile, his laugh, the encouragement he offered with words or even without. He had an untamable grand personality and dreams to match. And he hated being put in a box,” the grieving father wrote on Instagram.

TobyMac said his son was “a true artist.”

“Truett always had a soft spot for God. The Bible moved him. His heart was warm to the things of his King. He was by no means a cookie-cutter Christian but give me a believer who fights to keep believing. Give me a broken man who recognizes his need for a Savior every time. That’s who Truett was and how he should be remembered,” TobyMac continued in his post.

The young performer played his first live show at the Factory in Franklin, Tennessee, earlier this month. TobyMac said that was the last time he saw his son because he left the next day to go on tour.

“As I stood in the audience and watched my son bring joy to a room, I was as proud as a ‘pop’ (as Tru called me) could be. It was the culminating moment of a dream that he had since he was 12. It couldn’t have been sweeter,” the “I Just Need You” singer said. “Our music, and what we say lyrically couldn’t be more different, but the outcome was much the same … offering a room full of people a few minutes of joy in a crazy world.”