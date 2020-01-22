TobyMac's son Truett died of an accidental drug overdose, fentanyl involved

TobyMac's son, Truett Foster McKeehan, died of an accidental overdose last October, a representative has confirmed.

In a statement to People magazine, the representative said McKeehan overdosed on fentanyl and amphetamines.

The 21 year old aspiring rapper died suddenly on Oct. 23, 2019. The Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed that first responders went to the family’s home in Franklin, Tennessee, after 911 was called to report a young male suffering cardiac arrest.

More than 70,200 Americans died in 2017 from using illegal or prescription drugs. Of that number over 47,600 died from an opioid overdose, a twofold increase in just one decade, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

Earlier this month, TobyMac released a song titled “21 Years,” calling it an “honest” letter to his first-born child.

Although he admits he never wanted to pen such a song, the Christian pioneer hopes the new single will help others who are also grieving the loss of a loved one.

"'21 Years’ is a song I wrote about the recent passing of my firstborn son, Truett Foster McKeehan. I loved him with all my heart. Until something in life hits you this hard, you never know how you will handle it,” he tweeted.

The McKeehan family has been surrounded by people who've been helping them through this tragic loss and the Grammy Award-winning artist said he's grateful for the support.

“Writing this song felt like an honest confession of the questions, pain, anger, doubt, mercy and promise that describes the journey I’m probably only beginning. The rest is yet to come. One thing I know is that I am not alone. God didn’t promise us a life of no pain or even tragic death, but He did promise He would never leave us or forsake us. And I’m holding dearly to that promise for my son as well as myself,” he added.

Some of the emotional words of “21 years” say, “Why would You give and then take him away? Suddenly end, could You not let it fade? What I would give for a couple of days.”

Upon hearing the tragic news, TobyMac, who was on tour in Canada at the time, flew back home to Tennessee to be with his wife and four other children.

The family has since launched the Truett Foster Foundation where donations made in Truett’s name will help send “vulnerable youth to college, that they may realize their God-given potential to change the lives of others,” the foundation says on its website.

One hundred percent of the donations will be used to fund scholarships in partnership with the Global Orphan Project. The Christian organization will underwrite all general and administrative expenses in honor of the aspiring musician.