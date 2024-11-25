Home News Filmmaker Todd Komarnicki on what fueled Dietrich Bonhoeffer to be a 'pastor, spy and assassin'

In a world not too far removed from our past, a young pastor and author named Dietrich Bonhoeffer and a small group of dissidents worked tirelessly to dismantle the Third Reich as Adolf Hitler and the Nazis tried to exterminate the Jews of Europe and beyond.

Rather than flee to the safer haven of America, Bonhoeffer instead chose to uphold his moral convictions and risk it all to save millions of Jews from genocide. His decision ultimately proved to be fatal, yet his lifelong dedication to sharing the tenets of his faith will always be remembered for his moral courage to save millions of Jews from a horrendous death.

“Bonhoeffer is unlike who we are today,” says filmmaker Todd Komarnicki. “His singular courage, his willingness to lose everything, and he had a lot to lose, really stands out in a time where I don't see a lot of political courage now. The way he grappled with his faith, in the way he was honest about his doubts, in the way that he followed his calling from God, all the way to the foot of the cross. This man's life is so extraordinary.”

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Komarnnicki has directed a new movie on the life of Bonhoeffer called "Bonhoeffer: Pastor. Spy. Assassin." Releasing in theaters this Thanksgiving weekend, the movie explores the theologian’s decision to shift from preaching peace to allegedly plotting murder, a crime that could alter the course of history.

“This is not a faith-based film,” explains Komarnicki, who also wrote the screenplay for the Oscar-nominated movie "Sully."

“This is a film for everybody. This is a movie about a guy who was very clear why he was doing what he did, how he was going to do it, and he lived it out to the end.”

The movie features a notable cast that includes Jonas Dassler, August Diehl and Moritz Breibtreu.

It’s amazing to think that one voice can become the loudest rebellion. But that is exactly what Dietrich Bonhoeffer did.

Komarnicki joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to talk about what fueled this hero to take a stand that subsequently led to his execution in 1945. Listen as he shares about the role that faith played in Bonhoeffer's life and decision-making process.

LISTEN NOW:











