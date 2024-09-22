Home News NFL great Tony Dungy slams Kamala Harris' abortion comment: 'What faith are you talking about?'

Hall of Fame football coach Tony Dungy, a devout Christian and the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl, publicly criticized Vice President Kamala Harris' recent assertion that one's faith need not be compromised to support abortion rights.

Dungy, a 68-year-old who became the first black head coach to win a Super Bowl in 2007 with Payton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts, issued a pointed critique of a recent statement the Democratic presidential nominee made on social media Thursday afternoon.

"One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree: The government, and certainly Donald Trump, should not be telling a woman what to do with her body," Harris wrote.

In response, Dungy questioned what "faith" Harris was talking about.

"I hear you make this statement all the time," Dungy wrote in a note for Harris on X. "Exactly what 'faith' are you talking about when you say you don't have to abandon it to support abortion?"

Dungy, an outspoken Christian who has fostered over 100 children and adopted eight with his wife, stated that the Christian faith "says all babies are made in the image of God (Gen 1:26), that God places them in the womb (Jer. 1:5) and that we should not take any life unjustly (Luke 18:20)."

"Are you talking about that faith or some nebulous, general 'faith' that says we're good enough, and smart enough to make our own decisions? What 'faith' are you talking about?" he asked.

Throughout his career and retirement, Dungy has not shied away from using his platform to discuss deep-seated beliefs and advocate for what he considers to be the core values of Christian faith and family. Dungy has a history of defending and promoting pro-life positions.

In 2017, Dungy publicly supported Benjamin Watson, a former NFL player and outspoken Christian, who criticized Planned Parenthood and its founder for racial motivations linked to the high rates of abortions in African American communities.

Dungy praised Watson for his "truth on a controversial issue," linking his stance to broader racial and ethical considerations surrounding abortion. His support came in response to an article summarized by the pro-life group Live Action, which featured Watson's critical views on Planned Parenthood's historical context and impact on minority communities.

The exchange also sparked a reaction from liberal TV host Roland Martin, who criticized the pro-life stance of Dungy and Watson as selective, challenging them to address broader issues affecting African American children beyond the womb.

Dungy has also actively participated in forums and initiatives aimed at addressing racial issues and promoting fatherhood.

In 2022, Dungy defended his involvement in a fatherhood initiative during a press conference with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who many at the time thought would be a leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Dungy spoke about the significant impact on kids who grow up without a father figure, a topic he explored deeply through his charity work with All Pro Dad and personal experiences.