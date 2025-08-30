Home News University on mission to 'train champions for Christ' claims top spot in most conservative colleges list

A Virginia university whose mission is to “train champions for Christ,” topped Niche’s “Most Conservative Colleges in America” list, which included multiple institutions that focus on helping students develop their faith and relationship with God as they earn their degrees.

The research platform Niche, which conducts annual reviews of academic institutions, placed Liberty University at the top of its 2026 list. Niche calculated its rankings based on students’ reflections of their political views and the campus community’s political leanings.

"Liberty is proud to be recognized for its longstanding commitment to Christian education that promotes the synthesis of academic knowledge and a biblical worldview," a Liberty University spokesperson told The Christian Post.

"Our model of education has become even more essential in this ever-changing cultural landscape," the spokesperson continued. "Liberty remains steadfast in equipping our students to live out their faith with conviction, impacting the world as champions for Christ."

Liberty University, located in Lynchburg, Virginia, has over 52,000 undergraduate students and a 99% acceptance rate and 63% graduation rate, according to Niche.

On the mission statement page, Liberty University vows to develop “Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world.” The Christian university also stresses that it not only helps students achieve a degree, but it also exists to train students to use their “God-given gifts” to make a difference.

In second place is Grove City College in Grove City, Pennsylvania, which has over 2,200 undergraduate students, a 73% acceptance rate and an 80% graduation rate. The institution states on its website that it “equips students to pursue their unique callings through a Christ-centered, academically excellent, and affordable learning and living experience.”

Next on the list is Brigham Young University-Idaho in Rexburg, Idaho, which is affiliated with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon religion). The Idaho-based university has a 97% acceptance rate and a 55% graduation rate, according to Niche, which also reported that a total of 22,409 undergraduate students attend BYU.

Taking the fourth spot on Niche’s list is Colorado Christian University, which requires all students in its College of Undergraduate Studies to sign a lifestyle covenant. By signing the covenant, students agree to intervene when a peer is struggling and to commit to living their lives in a manner that is consistent with biblical principles and standards.

“Colorado Christian University is honored to be recognized among the most conservative colleges in America,” Eric Hogue, the president of Colorado Christian University, said in a statement provided to CP. “As a GREAT university, our vision is to be the nation’s most trusted and respected Christ-centered, biblically sound, evangelical, conservative institution of higher learning.”

“This recognition affirms our calling to advance truth, defend liberty, and equip the next generation of Christian leaders to impact the world with grace and truth,” Hogue added.

The faith-based university, located in Lakewood, Colorado, is described as a “small institution” by Niche. With over 6,700 undergraduate students, of which almost 2,000 undergraduate students are enrolled full-time and 4,841 undergraduate students are enrolled part-time.

Colorado Christian University also has a 100% acceptance rate and a 55% graduation rate, according to the research platform. Some of the most popular majors offered by the institution include psychology, business and biblical studies.

Other schools that made Niche’s list include: Bob Jones University in South Carolina, Cedarville University in Ohio, and Pensacola Christian College in Florida, which ranked fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.