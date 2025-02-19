Home News Top 4 moments from Trump's latest Mar-a-Lago press briefing: ‘Circumcisions,' 'sedentary migrants’

President Donald Trump held a wide-ranging press conference Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, after signing an executive order related to making in-vitro fertilization more affordable.

During the briefing, Trump primarily addressed the war in Ukraine and the massive amount of wasteful government spending that is being uncovered by the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who is spearheading the effort.

The following pages detail four highlights from the press conference.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe