Top Christian artists headline 'K-LOVE Live at Red Rocks' hitting theaters nationwide

Christian concert "K-LOVE Live at Red Rocks" is hitting theaters this month, bringing together multiple faith acts in the Christian world for an inspiring glimpse into their music ministry and their relationship with each other.

The "K-LOVE Live at Red Rocks" will be shown in theatres nationwide on Nov. 6 and 7. The concert film features exclusive performances and interviews with popular Christian musicians, including Zach Williams, Mercy Me, Jeremy Camp, We the Kingdom, Ryan Stevenson, Cain, Unspoken and Anne Wilson. Breakout new artists Blessing Offor, Jon Reddick and Hope Darst are also featured in the movie.

The frontman of Unspoken, Chad Mattson, says it's important to have Christian messages in theaters.

"Music is this universal language that every human being speaks in some way. So God has designed it to be able to reach into the soul and really touch people through music," Mattson shared in a video interview with The Christian Post.

"I think music is amazing, and then when you get the opportunity to go do something neat, like go to the theater in support of something like this, we've seen just amazing things come out of these Christian movies."

"Get out there and support what the Church is doing, what K-LOVE is doing, what Christian music is doing. We should just be supporting all these things so that they're a win, and we can keep doing stuff like this," he added.

"'K-LOVE Live at Red Rocks" is a look into the breathtaking scenic performances of today's chart-topping Christian artists. Hosted by popular Christian radio station K-LOVE, the movie features live performances of brand-new songs, never-before-seen backstage footage and behind-the-scenes content, plus exclusive interviews with all the aforementioned artists.

Red Rocks is a naturally formed, world-famous outdoor amphitheater just fifteen miles west of Denver. The stage is in the center of massive red rocks, giving a stunning venue experience.

Unspoken recently released the very timely song "God Help Me." Mattson encouraged people to continue to hold on to those desperate prayers because God's timing is perfect.

"The song is the prayer that we see in the Bible, especially from David in the Psalms. But it's the prayer that we pray when we've prayed all the words we know how to pray, and nothing's changed," he told CP.

Mattson recently celebrated 20 years of sobriety, and his family has walked through several trials, from debilitating anxiety to poverty.

"We've been through a lot of things where all these prayers we are praying, and it doesn't seem like any of them are working. Of course, the older we get, and the more we grow in God, we know that He has a timing and a plan; we know that that timing that plan is, first of all, is to serve His purposes," he continued.

The singer believes people have confused their desires and God's purpose.

"I think the Christian culture today has somehow got it messed up that God's here to serve our purposes," he added.

Unspoken's upcoming album aims to serve as a reminder for Christians to look to Jesus above all. The new music can be expected in the new year.

Catch Unspoken and all of their Christian music peers in "'K-LOVE Live at Red Rocks."



