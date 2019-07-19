Tori Kelly explains why it's essential for people to read the Bible

Grammy-award winning singer Tori Kelly recently sat down for an exclusive interview with YouVersion and opened up about her faith, and the role God’s Word plays in her life.

YouVersion is a popular Christian app that exists to help people regularly read, hear, and explore the Word of God. In Kelly’s interview for the app’s social media page posted over the weekend, she shared her testimony and how she keeps her faith strong.

“My faith is everything to me! I did grow up in the church but I think maybe like some other people who grow up in the church you kind of get to a point where your faith really becomes your own and it's not about what your parents say or what they believe,” Kelly shared. “It's really like, ‘oh no, this is real to me. I have experienced the presence of God and I know that this is my own faith.’”

When asked what her daily disciplines look like, the 26-year-old revealed that it consists of spending time in the Word of God along with praying. Kelly said the two “coupled together” is what works best for her.

The pop star then shared advice for others who might need encouragement on reading the Bible.

“I mean it is life to me, I don't really know how else to explain it other than it's so essential, crucial,” she said of God’s Word.

Kelly said people don’t often notice how big of a deal reading the Bible is until life begins to feel like it’s unraveling.

“‘Oh my gosh why do I feel this way? I feel horrible and I feel like I don't hear God's voice, like what's going on?’ It's that routine just like anything else,” she shared.

She likened it to working out and after some time of discipline, progress is made.

Kelly recently shared her faith openly with her millions of fans by releasing a new gospel album, Hiding Place. The album was co-written with gospel pioneer Kirk Franklin and quickly climbed the charts, earning the singer a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

In a recent sit down with "I Am Second," Kelly also gave fans a deeper look into her Christianity. The songstress used the popular white chair film series to explain the strength she clung to that led her to where she is today. Kelly testified of how Jesus helped her find her identity after years of comparing herself to others because she didn't fit into the personality type of a typical singer.

"One day you're going to grow into your own skin and be the girl that God uniquely made as you. And you don't have to compare yourself to anybody," Kelly said at the end of the testimony, in a message to her 12-year-old self and anyone else who might be struggling with finding their true identity. "I didn't have to change myself; I can just be myself."

Once she "surrendered" to God, the doors began to open and the rest is history. She named Philippians 3: 7–8 her life scripture which says: "Whatever gain I had, I counted as loss for the sake of Christ."

Her album Hiding Place includes the songs "Masterpiece," featuring Lecrae, and "Just as Sure" with gospel powerhouse Jonathan McReynolds.