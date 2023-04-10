Trans adults strip naked in front of kids on public TV to normalize body mutilating surgeries

A Dutch TV show on a public broadcasting network that has adults strip naked in front of pre-teens and invites them to ask questions about their bodies had a group of trans-identified adults take their clothes off to reveal their surgery scars and discuss underwear "packing."

The show is called “Gewoon Bloot” (“Simply Naked”), and clips from an episode featuring five trans-identified adults recently circulated on Twitter and international news reports. In a clip from the episode, the show’s host, Edson da Graça, explains that the purpose of the show is for adults to appear naked in front of children so they can “learn something about it (the naked body).”

“Today our guests are transgenders,” da Graça announced, as the five adults disrobed in front of the 10-to 12-year-old children.

One of the naked participants told the preteens that she underwent surgery (a double mastectomy), and claimed that “you can also be transgender and not undergo any surgeries.” Another one of the trans-identifying adults, also a female, was partially naked exposing her surgery scars from the removal of her breasts and sported briefs. She told the children they could probably see “something” like a bulge packed in her underwear.

“As you can see, there’s something in my underpants, but I still have a vulva,” the participant said. “I don’t feel comfortable with that body part. Therefore, I am wearing my underwear with a packer.”

A packer is used by women who identify as men or people who do not identify as either sex to fill in the crotch area to give the appearance of having a penis.

Another participant, a man who had a breast augmentation, explained he had a “vaginoplasty” and was castrated. Doctors then performed additional surgeries to make it appear as though he has a vagina. The surgery involves removing a man’s testicles and inverting his penis to resemble a vaginal canal. Since it doesn't function like a vagina, this surgery can lead to frequent infections and other complications.

One of the trans-identifying adults described sex change surgery as “euphoric.”

“I woke up, and I knew that my breasts were gone,” she said. “That it looked like I had always wanted it to look. It finally matched the way I feel inside, and that made me feel ecstatic.”

In an interview with one of the children after the presentation, a young girl said that at first, she thought it was “weird,” but then she realized “it was pretty normal,” with another boy agreeing with her.

“So it’s not just male and female. There’s an entire spectrum of genders besides male and female,” the host told the children.

The show received criticism prior to this episode for exposing children to nudity, with some members of the Dutch parliament calling the program “crazy” and accusing it of promoting pedophilia, according to Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

A spokesperson for the network behind the show claimed that the program was produced “very carefully,” adding that the children were informed beforehand about what would happen on the show. The purpose of the show is to promote body positivity and allow kids to see a realistic representation of the human body.

As The Christian Post previously reported, detransitioner Chloe Cole who was encouraged to undergo a double mastectomy as a young teenager when she was struggling with confusion about her sex formally filed a lawsuit against a medical group she accused of performing a "mutilating, mimicry sex change experiment" on her when she was 13. Cole had also been prescribed opposite-sex hormones before deciding to detransition.

Cole is being represented by The Center for American Liberty, a public-interest nonprofit organization that filed the lawsuit in the Superior Court of California against Kaiser Foundation Hospitals, the Permanente Medical Group and affiliated health professionals.

The detransitioner said the content she viewed online influenced her to identify as a boy. At the time, Cole was struggling with a variety of mental health issues, including anxiety, depression and body dysmorphia. She also had several learning disabilities, according to the lawsuit.

After her parents took Cole for medical help, the doctors allegedly told them that their daughter was at risk for suicide if she did not transition.

The filing accuses doctors of "experimenting" on the teenager for financial gain, emphasizing that Cole now suffers from "deep physical and emotional wounds, severe regrets, and distrust of the medical system."