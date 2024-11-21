Home News Trans lawmaker Sarah McBride won't use women's bathrooms on Capitol Hill

Sarah (Tim) McBride, the first transgender-identified individual elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, has agreed to refrain from using women's facilities amid an ongoing debate about female-exclusive spaces on Capitol Hill following his election.

In a statement Wednesday, McBride, Delaware's 34-year-old representative-elect, promised that despite his disagreements with the rules Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., outlined earlier in the day about the use of sex-segregated facilities, he would follow them.

He remarked that discussions about bathrooms are an effort to "distract from the real issues facing this country," adding that he remains hard at work preparing for his new role.

McBride publicly announced in 2012 while attending American University that he identified as a woman. His recent election to represent Delaware's at-large district brought the debate about men accessing women's spaces to Capitol Hill. Speaker Johnson, a conservative Baptist, was forced to weigh in and outline a set of guidelines.

Johnson issued a statement Wednesday regarding the use of single-sex facilities in the Capitol and House Office Buildings, clarifying that restrooms, changing rooms and locker rooms "are reserved for individuals of that biological sex."

"It is important to note that each Member office has its own private restroom, and unisex restrooms are available throughout the Capitol," Speaker Johnson stated. "Women deserve women's only spaces."

Responding to The Christian Post's request for further comment, a spokesperson for McBride confirmed that the newly elected official does not intend to use the men's restroom despite agreeing to follow Johnson's guidelines. Instead, McBride plans to use private facilities, according to the spokesperson.

In a statement provided to CP, the representative-elect said his goal is to represent his constituents, including LGBT constituents, not himself. This means not "allowing a right wing culture war machine to turn [him] into an issue."

"I am continuing to work to guarantee that the Capitol complex is safe for all staff and interns and visitors," McBride stressed. "I can deal with this, other people shouldn't have to."

In his statement, McBride said that serving in Congress will be the "honor of a lifetime."

"I continue to look forward to getting to know my future colleagues on both sides of the aisle," McBride continued. "Each of us were sent here because voters saw in us something that they value."

"I have loved seeing those qualities in the future colleagues that I've met and I look forward to seeing those qualities in every member come January. I hope all of my colleagues will seek to do the same with me."

The bathroom debate taking place on Capitol Hill gained media attention after Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced a resolution Monday to require lawmakers and their staffs to use restrooms that aligns with their biological sex.

"Biological men do not belong in private women's spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story," Mace wrote in a Monday X post, which included a copy of the proposed resolution.

In response to a comment about her proposal, the female lawmaker declared, "We must protect girls everywhere for this sick policy of forcing men into private spaces for women and girls."

According to the resolution, allowing men into single-sex facilities like bathrooms, changing rooms and locker rooms reserved for women "jeopardizes the safety and dignity" of female employees or government officials.

Mace's resolution would prohibit House employees from using any of the facilities in the Capitol or House offices not reserved for their sex. The sergeant-at-arms would be responsible for enforcing that policy.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Mace confirmed her bill was in response to McBride.

"Yes and absolutely, and then some," Mace said. "I'm absolutely 100% going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women's restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way."