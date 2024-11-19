Home News Republican's bill to ban trans lawmaker from Capitol women's rooms prompts firestorm

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., introduced a resolution Monday that would ban biological men from women's rooms in the U.S. House of Representatives, prompting backlash from the first transgender-identifying member of Congress, who described the move as "far right-wing extremism."

"Biological men do not belong in private women’s spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story," Mace tweeted Monday, along with a copy of the short, two-page bill. Mace has represented South Carolina's 1st Congressional District since 2020.

Biological men do not belong in private women's spaces. Period. Full stop. End of story. pic.twitter.com/IhR7kExkBU November 18, 2024

Mace's resolution would prohibit lawmakers and all House employees from "using single-sex facilities other than those corresponding to their biological sex." The U.S. sergeant-at-arms would be tasked with enforcing the policy if passed.

Rep.-elect Sarah McBride, D-Del., who became the first transgender-identifying person elected to Congress earlier this month, issued a statement Monday in an apparent reference to Mace's bill.

"Every day Americans go to work with people who have life journeys different than their own and engage with them respectfully, I hope members of Congress can muster that same kindness," wrote McBride, whose given name is Tim and was elected to represent Delaware's at-large congressional district.

"This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing. We should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars," McBride added. "Delawareans sent me here to make the American dream more affordable and accessible and that’s what I’m focused on."

On Tuesday, Mace also issued a flurry of X posts as many major news outlets picked up her proposed resolution, with many framing it as a target against McBride personally.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Mace confirmed her bill was in response to McBride's presence in the lower chamber.

"Yes and absolutely, and then some," Mace said in response to the question. "I’m absolutely 100% going to stand in the way of any man who wants to be in a women’s restroom, in our locker rooms, in our changing rooms. I will be there fighting you every step of the way."

Rep. Nancy Mace says transgender Rep. Sarah McBride shouldn't be allowed to use the women's bathroom on Capitol Hill:



"She was born a biological male, she should use the men's restroom, that's how it should work. Biological men shouldn't be in women's private spaces."

"This is so strange to me. 25 years ago I was celebrated as the first woman to graduate from a formerly all-male military college. Today I’m being attacked as a 'bigot' for fighting for women's rights," Mace later tweeted, adding, "The radical Left has lost its mind."

In March, Mace went public on the House floor about how she was a victim of rape. She tussled with ABC News' "This Morning" anchor George Stephanopoulos after he brought up her past experiences while grilling her over her support for President-elect Donald Trump.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., at first declined to wade into the debate over McBride and the House bathrooms when pressed during a briefing on Tuesday morning, but later clarified his opinion.

Q: "Is freshman-elect Sarah McBride a man or a woman?"@SpeakerJohnson: "Look, I'm not going to get into this...We treat all persons with dignity and respect. We will. I'm not going to engage is silly debates about this. There's a concern about uses of restroom facilities..."

"Listen, I'm not going to get into this. We welcome all new members with open arms who are duly elected representatives of the people. I believe it's a command we treat all persons with dignity and respect," he said.



"There is a concern about uses of restroom facilities and locker rooms and all that. This is an issue that Congress has never had to address before. We're going to do that in a deliberate fashion with member consensus on it, and we will accommodate the needs of every single person," he added.



Amid backlash on social media to his statement, Johnson said Tuesday afternoon that he does not believe men can become women or vice versa.

.@SpeakerJohnson: "Let me be unequivocally clear. A man is a man and a woman is a woman. And a man cannot become a woman."

"Let me be unequivocally clear," he said. "A man is a man and a woman is a woman, and a man cannot become a woman."



Johnson believes such is the teaching of Scripture but reiterated his prior comment that everyone should be treated with dignity.