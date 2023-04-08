Trans suspect arrested for allegedly planning shootings at Colorado schools, churches

William Whitworth, a 19-year-old former student who identifies as a woman named Lily, is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly planned to shoot up multiple schools and churches in Colorado.

Whitworth's preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 5, and his bond is set at $75,000. According to a Thursday statement from the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, the suspect is charged with criminal attempt to commit murder in the first degree, criminal mischief, menacing, and interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions.

As KRDO reported Thursday, the suspect reportedly planned to shoot up Timberview Middle School, Prairie Hills Elementary and Pine Creek High School. Upon arriving at the scene on March 31, deputies with the Elbert County Sheriff's Office discovered the door to the suspect's bedroom was off its hinges.

A copy of the affidavit obtained by 13 Investigates noted that Whitworth appeared "drowsy" and made suicidal statements. The report refers to the suspect with the pronouns "she/her."

When asked if he planned to shoot up the school, the suspect "visibly shook [his] head [up] and down indicating yes." He responded, "Why does anyone do it" when authorities asked why he wanted to shoot up the school.

Whitworth shared with the deputies that he previously attended Timberview Middle School, admitting that this is one of the schools that he planned to shoot up. When pressed about why he chose to target that particular school, the suspect answered, "No particular reason."

Regarding how far the suspect's plans had gone, he admitted that he was "about a third of the way from doing it." In addition to schools, he planned to target several churches. He also referenced a page in his "manifesto" about mass killers when asked how he knew so much about school shootings.

Authorities found a dry-erase board with floor plans identifying the different levels of a school and two notebooks that also contained floor plans. One of the notebooks contained a drawing of a clock as a detonation device.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies discovered a copy of The Communist Manifesto and a book listing how the suspect wished to die, including freezing or drowning.

Another book featured a list of 3D firearms and how to print them and a list of individuals the suspect planned to kill. The list also contained information about creating improvised explosive devices and the schools the suspect planned to target.

Inside another notebook were the names of politicians and mass shooters, such as the Columbine High School and Sandy Hook Elementary School shooters, and former President Donald J. Trump.

According to a Thursday report from The Gazette, a spokesperson for the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office told the outlet that Whitworth was in the process of transitioning.

Whitworth's arrest comes shortly after a mass shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

As CP reported last week, 28-year-old trans-identified shooter Audrey Hale had a detailed map of the school and had been planning the attack for at least a month. The shooter was armed with two rifles and a handgun during the incident.

The victims who died in the shooting were school head Katherine Koonce, 60; substitute teacher Cynthia Peak, 61; chef Mike Hill, 61; Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9; William Kenney, 9; and Hallie Scruggs, 9, the daughter of Pastor Chad Scruggs of Covenant Presbyterian Church.