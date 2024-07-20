Home News 'Flirting with disaster': Travel blogger Angie Orth on true tales of fear, failure and faith

Have you ever been so frustrated with life that you wanted to throw everything away and start fresh? This sounds great until you consider all the ramifications involved.

Things like quitting your job, selling the house and moving to a new location, saying goodbye to friends and family (at least for a little while), dropping out of the church, school, and various other civic organizations, or saying no to routine and saying yes to radical change.

Starting fresh is far from easy. Just thinking about all of the ramifications and consequences can make one nauseous.

This is not to say that change can't be good in our lives, but sometimes it just seems easier to keep the status quo and put off our fantasy of new horizons for another day.

Travel blogger Angie Orth made the life-changing decision to follow through on a total reset. With her 30th birthday looming, she decided to escape her everyday life and embark on a journey of a lifetime. So, she quit her job, launched a travel blog and booked a one-way ticket to the South Pacific and a few other exotic ports of call.

"I was just about to turn 29 and living in New York City," Orth recounts. "I was working a very stressful PR job, which I loved actually. But I didn't have time for much else, and work often took the priority of other things. I wanted to volunteer but I didn't have time to volunteer. I wanted to get involved at church, but I didn't actually have time for that because I had no consistency in my life. I never wanted to be that way. I didn't grow up wanting to climb the corporate ladder. This isn't ever what I wanted. And I was like, who is this girl? So, I made a bold decision."

Along the way, she found herself dodging tsunamis, earthquakes, political revolutions and the relentless pursuit of her family trying to contact her. But most importantly, despite her global misadventures, she strengthened her relationship with God and found a new resolve to chart the course for the rest of her life.

In her new book, Flirting with Disaster: True Tales of Fear, Failure, and Faith, Orth shares a few pages from living life unscripted yet still on a mission. But most importantly, she demonstrates that God's vision for our lives is far better than anything we could ever come up with.

"Everyone has a different gift, a different journey, and a different story," Orth says. "I know tons of people who would rather do anything than travel, than get on a plane and, and go take a risk. And I think that's fine. I think whatever it is that God's calling you to do, that is the best use of your life and your life's work."

Orth joins us on the "Crossmap Podcast" to discuss the 180-degree turn she made that changed everything for her in a positive way. Listen how her year away from normal everyday living led her directly into a much stronger relationship with God.

LISTEN NOW: