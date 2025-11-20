Home News Author Tricia Thornton’s ‘Beyond Blessed Parenting’ a practical guide every parent should read

Tricia Thornton came to the country’s attention in 2023 when she counseled grieving children and their families following the tragic Covenant School shooting.

An emerging figure in the world of child and family therapy, Thornton combines psychological and neuroscience research with spiritual guidance to address many of the mental health issues that parents are facing as they raise their children in today’s unforgiving world.

“There is this immense amount of pressure for parents to keep up and to financially provide,” says Thornton, who holds several degrees, including a master's in counseling from Denver Seminary. “I think what's happening is they are pouring themselves into their children and putting themselves on the back burner. There is a reason why the airlines say for us to put on our oxygen mask first and then our children. And it's the same emotionally and even physically in life because we know that emotions are tied to our bodies. Parents have to help themselves first.”

In a follow-up to her debut book, Thornton has released Beyond BlessedParenting, a practical guide for parents who want nothing more than to raise their children to be morally productive, faith-inspired adults. In the book’s 192 pages, Thornton, who is a parent of two, provides valuable insight and faith-fueled guidance on troubling topics ranging from fear to anxiety to dealing with trauma.

“I want parents to feel the freedom to be able to be present and emotionally there and show up for their children,” Thornton shares. “We know neurologically that our brain connects with our child's brain to give them emotional safety and to communicate that. If we're not in perfection, if we're not in a somewhat grounded, balanced place, then we're not going to be able to connect with our children.”

The Crossmap Podcast recently sat down with Thornton to discuss the most critical challenge facing parents today, understanding the brain’s role in making an authentic connection with our children, and why it is so vital to stay connected to God in the most challenging of circumstances.

LISTEN NOW: