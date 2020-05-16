Troy Sneed's widow, Emily, responds to public outpouring of sympathy

Grammy-nominated gospel singer Troy Sneed died last month due to complications from the new coronavirus and now his widow, Emily, is responding to the public's expressions of sympathy and love.

Known for uplifting songs such as “The Struggle Is Over,” Sneed died on April 27 at the age of 52.

“As we continue to maneuver our new normal with shattered hearts, we are constantly comforted by the continuous displays of love shown to us in Troy’s passing,” Emily said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

“With sincere gratitude, we want to thank each and every one of you for every prayer, call, text, post, email, card, meal, and or gift, she added.

Despite her heartache, the grieving wife is still giving glory to God.

“Although, our loss is immeasurable, we give God all the glory for the time we were allotted with Troy and will hold tight to the many memories to move forward," Emily added. "As it is a confusing time, we have currently postponed memorial services until the climate allows for a celebration of life more befitting of the man Troy was and the life he led.”

Following his death, sales and consumption of Sneed’s music is at an all-time high. His latest album, All My Best, has been on radio circulation featuring hits such as “My Heart Says Yes,” “Kept by His Grace” and “Hallelujah.”

“Troy was like a brother to me,” Mike Chandler, CEO of Rejoice! Musical Soul Food radio network, told Action News Jax. “He was a businessman. He was a husband; he was a father. He was an industry leader, so it’s not just my loss, it’s a loss to the whole industry. He was one of the most talented men in our industry, but more importantly, Troy was a good person and he did a lot of good work. The world is going to miss him.”

Sneed lived in Perry, Florida, with his family, Billboard reported, and is responsible for arranging music for the 1996 Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston film, “The Preacher's Wife.”

He later created an offshoot of the Georgia Mass Choir called the Youth for Christ Choir which comprised of 300 members between the ages of 12 and 18. In 2005, shortly after Sneed and his wife, Emily, created their own label, Emtro Gospel, Youth for Christ was one of their earliest signings. The Struggle Is Over was the choir’s first album for Emtro in 2006. The title track, which featured gospel vocalist Jonathan Nelson, reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Singles chart and was nominated for a Soul Train Music Award. The album won a Stellar Award in 2007 for Children’s Performance of the Year.