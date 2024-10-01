Home News Trump campaign ad blasts Harris for backing taxpayer funding of sex-change surgeries for prisoners

A new ad put out by the campaign of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump targets Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over her support for using taxpayer dollars to pay for sex-change surgeries for prisoners and illegals.

The X account for the Trump War Room, which describes itself as “The official war room account of the 2024 Trump campaign,” shared a 30-second ad on Sept. 20 that says, “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.” The message reflects the phenomenon in which those who don't self-identify with a particular gender use the pronouns “they/them” instead of the gender-specific pronouns “he” or “she.”

The ad begins with a narrator saying, “Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex-changes for prisoners” and cuts to a clip of Harris stating that “every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access” to sex-change surgeries. Harris made this promise during a forum at the National Center for Transgender Equality Action Fund titled “Transform the White House.” Before Harris made that declaration, she had discussed how the California Department of Corrections was “standing in the way of surgery for prisoners.”

Harris detailed how “there was a specific case” that she “worked [on] behind the scenes to not only make sure that that transgender woman [a man] got the services [he] was deserving” but also “made sure that they changed the policy in the state of California” to ensure access to taxpayer-funded sex-change procedures.

“It’s hard to believe, but it’s true. Even the liberal media was shocked Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners and illegal aliens,” the narrator adds as images of Harris with trans-identified members of the Biden administration appear on the screen.

The ad also includes a screenshot of an ACLU questionnaire Harris filled out during her first presidential bid in 2020, answering in the affirmative to a question asking if she would use “executive authority to ensure that transgender and non-binary people who rely on the state for medical care — including those in prison and immigration detention — will have access to comprehensive treatment associated with gender transition, including all necessary surgical care.”

Harris’ response to the inquiry included a paragraph elaborating on her position on the matter: “It is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition. That’s why, as Attorney General [of California], I pushed the California Department of Correction and Rehabilitation to provide gender transition surgery to state inmates.”

The then-U.S. senator stressed her support for “policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained.” She shared her belief that “Transition treatment is a medical necessity,” vowing to “direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.”

The ad concludes with the narrator summarizing the point of the video as “Kamala’s for they/them. President Trump is for you,” as a picture of Harris standing next to a drag queen appears on screen followed by a picture of Trump speaking with factory workers.

The ad comes as several states have implemented bans on body-mutilating sex-change procedures for minors amid concerns about their long-term impact. States that have passed laws banning some or all forms of the body-deforming procedures include: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Examples of adverse consequences experienced by youth exhibiting gender dysphoria were outlined in a lawsuit filed by detransitioner Chloe Cole, who once suffered from gender dysphoria and self-identified as male as a minor, but saw her discomfort with her female sex subside as she got older. A lawsuit filed by Cole last year outlined how she experienced suicidal thoughts after having a double mastectomy along with “deep physical and emotional wounds, severe regrets, and distrust of the medical system.”

The new ad from the Trump campaign comes as polling indicates a close race between Trump and Harris. The RealClearPolitics average of polls measuring voter preferences based on surveys taken since Sept. 11 shows Harris leading Trump by 2 percentage points, capturing 49.1% to Trump’s 47.1%. The RealClearPolitics “no toss-up” map, which predicts the outcome of the presidential race based on state-level polling averages, shows Trump winning 281 electoral votes to Harris’ 257.