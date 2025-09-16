Home News Trump calls Ilhan Omar a 'disgraceful, disgusting person' for response to Charlie Kirk's murder

President Donald Trump called Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar a “disgraceful person” and a “loser” when asked if the Minnesota congresswoman should be stripped of her committee assignments following her remarks about Charlie Kirk’s murder.

While addressing reporters from the Oval Office on Monday, the president responded to a question about Omar, saying that he believes the congresswoman should lose her committee assignments.

"I think she's a disgraceful person. Loser. It's amazing the way people … I know it's people [maybe] from her area of the world, I don't know,” Trump stated. “They got here and they voted her in. It's hard to believe, but I think she's a disgusting person."

Omar’s office did not respond to The Christian Post’s request for comment in response to the president on Tuesday.

The Democratic congresswoman serves on the House Education and the Workforce Committee, according to her congressional website, where it's noted that she is the ranking member of the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections and the Subcommittee on Health, Employment, Labor and Pensions. She also serves on the House Budget Committee.

Trump’s remarks come nearly a week after Kirk, the founder of the conservative nonprofit Turning Point USA and TPUSA Faith, was fatally shot during an event on the campus of Utah Valley University last Wednesday.

Kirk was discussing and debating various political topics with students, from LGBT issues to gun control, when the alleged gunman, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, shot the TPUSA founder from a rooftop at 200 yards away. Authorities eventually arrested Robinson after a 33-hour manhunt.

Just before the 31-year-old was assassinated, a member of the audience had asked him about mass shootings by transgender-identifying individuals.

Omar discussed the murder of the conservative influencer last Thursday during an interview with Mehdi Hasan, the founder of the subscription news company Zeteo. The congresswoman agreed with Hasan, who called it a “complete rewriting of history” to claim that Kirk was only trying to invite a civil debate.

“There is nothing more effed up, you know, like, than to completely pretend that, you know, his words and actions have not been recorded and in existence for the last decade or so,” the Democratic lawmaker said.

She went on to claim that Kirk "was someone who was willing to debate and downplay the death of George Floyd," an African-American man whose death in police custody sparked riots throughout the country, costing billions in property damage to homes and small businesses, and the murders of 25 people in violent protests in 2020.

Omar also accused Kirk of having "downplayed slavery and what black people have gone through in this country by saying Juneteenth shouldn't exist."

While the lawmaker acknowledged that seeing the news and the videos of Kirk’s murder were “mortifying,” expressing sympathy for the influencer’s wife and children, she also pushed back against Republicans blaming left-wing rhetoric for the shooting.

“And, you know, you have people like Trump, who has incited violence against people like me,” she claimed. “And so, you know, these people are full of s---, and it’s important for us to call them out while we feel anger and sadness.”

On Monday, two House Republicans introduced resolutions to hold Omar accountable for her comments.

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., introduced a resolution on Monday to kick the congresswoman off the House Budget and Education and Workforce Committees. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., also introduced a measure to censure Omar and remove her committees.

“Ilhan Omar has shown us exactly who she is: someone who defends political violence and refuses to condemn the loss of innocent lives when it doesn’t suit her agenda, even the cold-blooded assassination of Charlie Kirk,” Mace said in a Monday statement about the resolution.

The South Carolina lawmaker claimed in her resolution that Omar “smeared Charlie Kirk and implied he was to blame for his own murder” during the interview with Hasan. Mace also accused Omar of reposting videos to her X page that called Charlie Kirk “a reprehensible human being” and a “stochastic terrorist.”

Another video that Omar allegedly reposted, according to Mace’s resolution, said that “Charlie Kirk was Dr. Frankenstein and his monster shot him through the neck.”