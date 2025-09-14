Share

5 ways Charlie and Erika Kirk championed God, marriage

By Samantha Kamman, Christian Post Reporter
Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife. Erika Lane Frantzve, (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife. Erika Lane Frantzve, (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington, D.C. | Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Charlie Kirk and his wife, Erika, frequently discussed their Christian faith and the importance of marriage and family, a mission that the conservative activist’s widow has vowed to uphold following her husband’s assassination. 

The 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA and TPUSA Faith was fatally shot at a campus outreach event at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday. Following a 33-hour manhunt for the shooter, authorities confirmed on Friday that the suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was in custody. 

A ministry leader and social entrepreneur, according to her website, Erika was often at her husband’s side during speaking engagements and public events. 

Here are five ways that Charlie and Erika Kirk sought to promote their faith and strove to set an example of a godly marriage. 

Samantha Kamman is a reporter for The Christian Post. She can be reached at: samantha.kamman@christianpost.com. Follow her on Twitter: @Samantha_Kamman

You’ve readarticles in the last 30 days.

Was this article helpful?

Help keep The Christian Post free for everyone.

Our work is made possible by the generosity of supporters like you. Your contributions empower us to continue breaking stories that matter, providing clarity from a biblical worldview, and standing for truth in an era of competing narratives.

By making a recurring donation or a one-time donation of any amount, you’re helping to keep CP’s articles free and accessible for everyone.

We’re sorry to hear that.

Hope you’ll give us another try and check out some other articles. Return to homepage.

Most Popular

More Articles