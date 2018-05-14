Trump Has 'Fulfilled Biblical Prophecy' Like King Cyrus: Judge Jeanine Pirro

(Screenshot: YouTube) President Donald Trump receives prayer from evangelical pastors at the White House.

President Donald Trump is like the Bible's King Cyrus and fulfilling prophecy in his move to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, a Fox News host and former judge claims.

"Donald Trump recognized history. He, like King Cyrus before him, fulfilled the biblical prophecy of the gods worshiped by Jews, Christians and, yes, Muslims, that Jerusalem is the eternal capital of the Jewish state and that the Jewish people deserve a righteous, free and sovereign Israel," Judge Jeanine Pirro argued in an op-ed in Fox News published on Sunday.

The former Westchester County Court judge and district attorney lauded Trump ahead of Monday's official opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, a move which has sparked protests and condemnation throughout the Muslim world, but has been hailed by Israel and several religious leaders in America.

Pirro further praised Trump for announcing last week that he would pull out of the nuclear deal with Iran, accusing the administration of former President Barack Obama of abandoning Israel for signing the deal.

"Iran, the leading state sponsor of terror, exports dangerous missiles and supports terrorist proxies and militias like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Taliban. The idea that it seeks a peaceful nuclear energy program is absurd to anyone with even half a brain," she argued.

"And as Obama turned his back on the slaughter of Christians and ignored his own red line in the Syria sand, he allowed Russia through this vacuum to become a dominant regional player in the Middle East."

She further wrote that Trump has now recognized the importance of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, noting that Jewish people "still speak the same language and practice the same religion, which is the foundation of our own Judeo-Christian nation."

"Donald Trump sent Iranians who are the descendants of Persia a message to reflect on their own history, and that it was the king of Persia who, 1000 years before Mohammad was even born, said that Jerusalem was the capital of the Jewish people's country," she continued.

In March, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu himself likened Trump to Cyrus, who in the Bible is recognized as the Persian king who rescued the Jewish people from Babylonian captivity.

"[O]thers talked about it," Netanyahu told Trump of America's Jerusalem recognition, "You did it. So I want to thank you on behalf of the people of Israel."

Some American evangelicals, including Lance Wallnau, author of God's Chaos Candidate: Donald J. Trump and the American Unraveling, have also frequently made the comparison between Trump and Cyrus.

Wallnau has pointed out that that Trump is the 45th American president, while the prophecy about Cyrus delivering the Israelites from captivity appears in the 45th chapter of Isaiah.

Others, such as Michael Brown, host of the nationally syndicated talk radio show "The Line of Fire," criticized the biblical validity of the claim in an op-ed in The Christian Post in March 2016.

He suggested at the time that a more apt comparison could be King Nebuchadnezzar, the Babylonian leader who was used by God as a vessel of divine judgment who sent the Jewish people into exile.

"Two pagan kings, one raised up to bring judgment and the other raised up to bring restoration.

"Is Donald Trump a Cyrus or a Nebuchadnezzar, if either? Let God be God, and only time will tell," Brown wrote.