Trump Is Weathering a Storm of Media Abuse

Expand | Collapse (Photos: Reuters) Pornographic film actress Stephanie Clifford, known professionally as Stormy Daniels (L) and President Donald Trump (R).

The Trump hating media has found a new obsession and her name is Stormy Daniels. The porn star is alleging a 2006 one-night stand with then reality TV star and businessman Donald Trump and the media cannot get enough of her story. In recent weeks, Daniels has been the focus of countless CNN and MSNBC segments. Her interview with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes was hyped for weeks, leading to a massive audience of 22 million viewers for the show. This was biggest audience for 60 Minutes in the last ten years.

Sadly, the interview was a disgrace, a virtual soft-core pornographic expose of this supposed relationship. Cooper asked her about intimate details of the alleged encounter in an interview that would have been a better fit for airing on the Playboy Channel.

In the interview, Daniels claimed that the relationship was consensual and did not involve any physical abuse. She was determined to let the viewers know that she was not a victim like those involved in the #MeToo movement.

Daniels told a much different story than multiple women who made convincing allegations of abuse, groping, and rape against Bill Clinton. These women, such as Juanita Broaddrick, Paula Jones and Kathleen Willey, were treated like trash by the liberal media, who gave their claims almost no coverage. When they were mentioned, it was usually in a very disparaging manner. Of course, their main objective was to protect the Clinton presidency at any cost and if courageous women had to be pilloried it did not matter to the media.

Of course, for these whistle blowers, the abuse was not limited to the media. Even before Clinton was elected President, any allegations of an affair or inappropriate behavior by "Slick Willie" were treated very seriously by campaign operatives like Betsey Wright. Their preferred response was to call the claims "bimbo eruptions" and immediately start to belittle the women. Wright, along with other campaign thugs like James Carville and Paul Begala also were effective in impugning the reputation and character of the women. Regarding Jones, Carville said that "if you drag a hundred-dollar bill through a trailer park, you never know what you'll find." This horrific insult was levied against a hard-working middle-class woman from Arkansas who had the tremendous courage to accuse Clinton of exposure and sexual harassment.

This type of treatment was delivered to each woman who dared to make an accusation against Bill Clinton. They were called "trailer trash" and worse and very few, if any one, stepped forward to define their honor and denounce the campaign tactics. Looking back at this sexist treatment, it is disgraceful that the media was so compliant with this abuse. It is totally disgraceful how they were treated, and the tactics employed by Clinton supporters to cover-up his behavior.

In contrast, Daniels has been viewed as a very credible woman making serious allegations of an extra-marital encounter with Donald Trump. Even though she has told several different stories and initially denied the relationship, the media views Daniels as truthful. In reality, she seems to be completely financially motivated as she initially accepted $130,000 and signed a non-disclosure agreement with Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Today, she sees the potential for a much bigger payday in making her claims as public as possible. She has filed a defamation lawsuit against Cohen and her attorney is trying to depose him as well as President Trump.

This whole saga will continue to be breathlessly covered by the Trump hating media. Unfortunately for these biased "journalists," Trump's approval rating has not declined since the allegations have become public. In the latest Rasmussen poll, Trump has a steady 45% approval rating. While his approval rating is only 42% in the CNN poll, it is up several points from the previous month.

In a new Morning Consult poll, 46% of respondents said the extra-marital relationship allegations made no difference in their view of Trump. Even more interesting, the poll showed that, compared to last year, fewer people want the President impeached.

Despite the media's best efforts, Donald Trump is still standing. They are throwing the "kitchen sink" at him and now the claims of a porn star, but the President's base of supporters is still sticking with him. So far, nothing can shake this bond, but it will not stop the media from trying to destroy a President they love to hate.