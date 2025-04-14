Home News Trump issues Holy Week proclamation praying for 'outpouring of the Holy Spirit' on the US

President Donald Trump has issued a message celebrating Holy Week as the White House is slated to host several events to celebrate one of the most significant weeks of the year for Christians.

The White House published a Presidential Message on Holy Week on Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week that leads up to Easter, in which Christians worldwide will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“This Holy Week, Melania and I join in prayer with Christians celebrating the crucifixion and resurrection of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ — the living Son of God who conquered death, freed us from sin, and unlocked the gates of Heaven for all of humanity,” Trump wrote.

During Holy Week, Trump noted that Christians commemorate “Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem on Palm Sunday and culminating in the Paschal Triduum, which begins on Holy Thursday with the Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by Good Friday, and reaching its pinnacle in the Easter Vigil on Holy Saturday night.” He added that it's “a time of reflection for Christians to memorialize Jesus’ crucifixion — and to prepare their hearts, minds, and souls for His miraculous Resurrection from the dead.”

“During this sacred week, we acknowledge that the glory of Easter Sunday cannot come without the sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the cross,” Trump added. “In His final hours on Earth, Christ willingly endured excruciating pain, torture, and execution on the cross out of a deep and abiding love for all His creation. Through His suffering, we have redemption. Through His death, we are forgiven of our sins.”

The president added, “Through His Resurrection, we have hope of eternal life. On Easter morning, the stone is rolled away, the tomb is empty, and light prevails over darkness — signaling that death does not have the final word.”

Trump’s Holy Week message included a connection to contemporary issues, including abortion and religious liberty: “This Holy Week, my Administration renews its promise to defend the Christian faith in our schools, military, workplaces, hospitals, and halls of government. We will never waver in safeguarding the right to religious liberty, upholding the dignity of life, and protecting God in our public square.”

“As we focus on Christ’s redeeming sacrifice, we look to His love, humility, and obedience — even in life’s most difficult and uncertain moments. This week, we pray for an outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon our beloved Nation. We pray that America will remain a beacon of faith, hope, and freedom for the entire world, and we pray to achieve a future that reflects the truth, beauty, and goodness of Christ’s eternal kingdom of Heaven,” Trump continued.

Trump also expressed hope that God would “bless you and your family during this special time of year” and that He would “continue to bless the United States of America.”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Jennifer Korn, the deputy assistant to the president and faith director of the White House Faith Office, said the president's Holy Week message was one of several ways the White House was planning to celebrate the week leading up to Easter.

Korn told Fox News Digital that the White House is planning to “host a pre-Easter dinner and White House staff Easter service.” The pre-Easter dinner, scheduled for Wednesday, will include remarks from Trump and musical performances by the Marine Corps Band and Christian opera singer Charles Billingsley.

In addition to White House staff, attendees at the event are expected to include pastors, priests and faith leaders as well as Korn, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Paula White, who serves as senior advisor to the White House Faith Office.

Fox News reported that another event on the calendar at the White House this week is a Holy Thursday staff worship service where a Liberty University ensemble will perform worship music while White will join other prominent pastors, including Franklin Graham and Jentezen Franklin, who will “participate in prayer, Scripture [reading], service and communion.”

Leavitt praised the White House Faith Office for its “extraordinary weeklong celebration for Holy Week ahead of Easter Sunday,” describing it as a “sharp contrast from the previous administration.” Leavitt’s comments reflect the fact that on Easter Sunday last year, which fell on March 31, former President Joe Biden issued a presidential proclamation recognizing the Transgender Day of Visibility.

Although Biden recognized Easter Sunday in a separate statement commemorating Easter, critics pointed out that the statement about Easter was shorter than his proclamation about the Transgender Day of Visibility. Then-White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre defended the then-president’s actions in response to backlash.

“Every year for the past several years, on March 31, Transgender Day of Visibility is marked,” she said at the time. “And, as we know — for folks who understand the calendar and how it works — Easter falls on different Sundays every year, and this year it happened to coincide with Transgender Visibility Day. And so, that is the simple fact. That is what has happened.”