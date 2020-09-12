Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize for second time

A week after U.S.-brokered talks led to the leaders of rival nations Serbia and Kosovo to normalize their economic ties after decades of dispute, a Swedish parliamentarian has nominated President Donald Trump for the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize — his second nomination.

“I have nominated the US Gov. and the governments of Kosovo and Serbia for the Nobel Peace Prize for their joint work for peace and economic development, through the cooperation agreement signed in the White House,” Member of Parliament from Sweden, Magnus Jacobsson, announced on Twitter with a copy of the full letter supporting Trump’s nomination.

“Trade and communications are important building blocks for peace,” Jacobsson added.

While announcing the agreement between Serbia and Kosovo last Friday, Trump said his administration proposed a new way of bridging the divide after “a violent and tragic history, and years of failed negotiations.”

“By focusing on job creation and economic growth, the two countries were able to reach a major breakthrough — something that nobody thought was going to be possible. And I think it’s going to work out very well. And we’re going to be working with them on economic cooperation across a broad range of issues,” the president said at the time.

“There’s been tremendous death over a long period of time, and that all stops,” he added.

On Wednesday, a member of the Norwegian Parliament, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, nominated Trump for the world’s most prestigious prize, citing his work in helping to broker a historic peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

“Today I have nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize,” Tybring-Gjedde announced on Facebook.

“The agreement can open for lasting peace between several Arab countries and Israel,” he explained. “It is now to hope that the Nobel Committee is able to consider what Trump has achieved internationally and that it does not stumble in established prejudice against the US President. In his will, Alfred Nobel set three criteria to qualify for the Nobel Peace Prize. Donald Trump satisfies all three.”

Speaking with Fox News about his nomination of Trump, Tybring-Gjedde said he believes the president deserves the award more than most other recipients of the prize. “For his merit, I think he has done more trying to create peace between nations than most other Peace Prize nominees.”

In a joint statement last month, Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said the parties had “agreed to the full normalization of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.”

Later, Trump said at a press briefing, “After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations. They will exchange embassies and ambassadors, and begin cooperation across the board and on a broad range of areas, including tourism, education, healthcare, trade, and security.”

Trump also noted how crucial it was for people of all faiths to come together to fight Islamic extremism.

“This deal will allow much greater access to Muslims from throughout the world to visit the many historic sites in Israel — which the Muslims want to see very badly and have wanted to see for many, many decades — and to peacefully pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, which is a very special place for them,” Trump said.