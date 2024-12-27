Home News Trump taps outspoken Christian, 'Apprentice' producer as special envoy to UK

President-elect Donald Trump recently tapped an outspoken Christian and the former producer of his hit show "The Apprentice" to be special envoy to the United Kingdom.

Mark Burnett, who was born in London but emigrated to the United States in 1982, was chairman of MGM from 2018 to 2002, and has won 13 Emmy Awards. In addition to the 10 seasons of "The Apprentice," Burnett also produced the hit shows "Survivor," "Shark Tank," "The Voice," and others.

"It is my great honor to appoint Mark Burnett as the Special Envoy to the United Kingdom," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last Saturday.

"With a distinguished career in television production and business, Mark brings a unique blend of diplomatic acumen and international recognition to this important role," Trump continued.

"Mark will work to enhance diplomatic relations, focusing on areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment opportunities, and cultural exchanges. Congratulations Mark!" Trump added.

Burnett welcomed the appointment, saying in a statement: "I am truly honored to serve The United States of America and President Trump as his Special Envoy to the United Kingdom."

Burnett and his wife Roma Downey — famous for her work as an actress in "Touched by an Angel" — have been open about their Christian faith. Burnett and Downey have produced multiple Christian productions, including the 10-hour miniseries "The Bible" on the History Channel, which premiered in 2013 and drew 100 million viewers.

They also produced the follow-up 2015 miniseries "A.D.," which was based on the book of Acts, and the 2014 film "Son of God," which beat box office expectations by earning $67 million worldwide.

The two are also active in philanthropic work, including the Cradle Fund, which they launched in 2015 to assist people in the Middle East displaced by IS to find a safe place to practice their faith.

Downey and his wife delivered the keynote address at former President Barack Obama's final National Prayer Breakfast in 2016, and Burnett introduced Trump the next year at his first National Prayer Breakfast.

Burnett once distanced himself from Trump in the wake of the "Access Hollywood" tape release in 2016, during which Trump joked about grabbing women by their genitalia.

"Further, my wife and I reject the hatred, division and misogyny that has been a very unfortunate part of his campaign," he said at the time, though he later played a role in planning Trump's 2017 inauguration, as noted by the BBC.

In 2018, the couple asked for prayer for their son, Cameron, who was 20 years old at the time when he was hospitalized for an illness from which he recovered. Cameron is Burnett's son from a previous marriage.

Trump has nominated billionaire Warren Stephens as his ambassador to the U.K.