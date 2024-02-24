Home News Trump warns 'the worst is yet to come' if Biden wins re-election

Former President Donald Trump slammed the record of his successor, President Joe Biden, as he warned those gathered at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference that “the worst is yet to come” should Biden win another term in office.

Trump addressed supporters on the final day of CPAC in National Harbor, Maryland, on Saturday for the final day of the 2024 Conservative Political Action Conference. Trump’s speech came on the same day as the South Carolina Republican presidential primary, and he remains the dominant frontrunner to receive the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. If elected, Trump would become the first president since Grover Cleveland to serve two non-consecutive terms.

“Four years ago, I told you that if crooked Joe Biden got to the White House, our borders would be abolished, our middle class would be decimated, and our communities would be plagued by bloodshed, chaos and violent crime,” he recalled in his remarks to the crowd. “We were right about everything.”

Trump warned about the stakes of the 2024 presidential election, where he is expected to face a rematch with Biden. “If Crooked Joe Biden and his thugs win in 2024, the worst is yet to come,” he warned. “Our country will go and sink to levels that were unimaginable.”

“With four more years of Biden, the hordes of illegal aliens stampeding across our borders will exceed 40 to 50 million people,” Trump predicted. “Medicare, Social Security, healthcare and public education will buckle and collapse.”

Trump also warned about the implications of the Democrats’ environmental proposals, specifically the Green New Deal, declaring, “Our economy will be starved of energy by Crooked Joe’s vindictive Green New Scam.” According to Trump, “Millions of manufacturing jobs will be choked off into extinction, and you’ll have constant lockouts and blackouts and rampant inflation.”

“Ruthless gangs will explode even more into the suburbs,” he added. The former president also decried what he described as “weaponized law enforcement hunts for conservatives and people of faith” as well as “religious” Americans.

Trump’s comments refer to the controversial pre-dawn raid on the home of pro-life activist Mark Houck, who faced federal charges on allegations that he assaulted a Planned Parenthood clinic escort, as well as a memo from the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Richmond, Virginia, field office identifying “radical-traditionalist Catholic ideology” as a potential national security threat.

Condemning his likely general election opponent as “the crookedest, most incompetent president in the history of our country,” Trump proclaimed, “Our country is being destroyed and the only thing standing between you and its obliteration is me.” He told the crowd that “a vote for Trump is your ticket back to freedom, it’s your passport out of tyranny, and it’s your only escape from Joe Biden and his gang’s fast track to Hell.”

“In many ways, we’re living in Hell right now,” Trump remarked. The former president also described his successor as “a threat to democracy,” suggesting that he had indicted him several times to inflict “damage” on his political opponent.

Drawing on the famous line from his reality TV series “The Apprentice,” Trump encouraged the American people to deliver a message on Election Day, stating, “Crooked Joe Biden, you’re.”

After the crowd erupted into thunderous applause, the former president outlined his vision for Election Day: “For hardworking Americans, Nov. 5 will be our new Liberation Day, but for the liars and cheaters and fraudsters and censors and imposters who have commandeered our government, it will be their judgment day.”

He then identified his priorities as “sealing the border,” “stopping the invasion” and sending “Joe Biden’s illegal aliens back home,” and vowed to institute the “largest deportation in the history of our country.” He also expressed a desire to restart the Remain in Mexico policy that required migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to wait in Mexico while their cases were adjudicated.

While Trump acknowledged that he had largely veered off course from delivering the remarks he had prepared in favor of sharing anecdotes from his presidency, he concluded his speech by offering optimism for the future: “Everything in our country is going to function properly again. It’s going to function well. We’re going to be respected all over the world. We’re going to be respected like we’ve never been respected before, and it won’t take long.”

“We’re going to win the election; we’re going to win it big. We’re going to win it bigger than ever before. We’re going to do things that nobody believed,” he promised. Trump closed with his signature vow to “make America great again.”

The current RealClearPolitics average of polls measuring voter intentions in the 2024 presidential election, based on surveys taken between Jan. 25 and Feb. 20, shows Trump beating Biden by 1.9 percentage points. While the general election remains a tossup, Trump holds a commanding lead in the Republican presidential primary. The RealClearPolitics average of polls taken in the same period shows Trump leading Republican rival Nikki Haley by 57.9 percentage points.