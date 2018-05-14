'Trump, You Have Made History': 5 Important Quotes From US Embassy in Jerusalem Ceremony

Expand | Collapse (Screenshot: YouTube/Washington Post) President Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner attend the official opening ceremony of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, held Monday, May 14, 2018. U.S. and Israeli officials dedicated the opening of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem on Monday. The historic move was part of President Donald Trump's promise in recognizing the city as the capital of Israel. U.S. Ambassador David Friedman welcomed those gathered at the ceremony "to the opening and dedication of the United States embassy in Jerusalem, Israel," receiving a long applause in response. The embassy was previously located in Tel Aviv. The ceremony took place amid violent protests on the Israeli-Palestinian border where dozens were killed by Israeli gunfire. Palestinians lay claim to East Jerusalem. Several prominent Israeli officials were present at the ceremony, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, and Israeli Defense Forces Lieutenant General Gadi Eizenkot. Notable American leaders present included Senator Ted Cruz, Senator Lindsey Graham, White House Adviser Ivanka Trump, and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Here are five notable statements from the speakers at the event. They include praise for President Trump, a declaration that Jerusalem is for everyone, and a view on how the violent protests to the embassy are contributing to the conflict.

Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu giving a speech at the ceremony marking the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his admiration for President Trump's decision to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognizing it as the capital of Israel.

"Remember this moment," stated Netanyahu to those gathered, who then added, "President Trump, by recognizing history, you have made history."

"Thank you, President Trump, for having the courage to keep your promises," Netanyahu continued. "Thank you President Trump and thank you all, for making the alliance between America and Israel stronger than ever."

Trump also received praise from evangelical leaders, including Harvest Christian Fellowship Pastor Greg Laurie and First Baptist Church of Dallas Lead Pastor Robert Jeffress, who spoke at the ceremony.

"Without President Trump's determination, resolve, courage, we would not be here today," stated Jeffress in a prayer in which he thanked God for Trump's "tremendous leadership."

Jared Kushner

President Donald Trump's advisor and son-in-law Jared Kushner giving a speech at the ceremony marking the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, May 14, 2018.

President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, addressed the issue of violent protests made in response to the embassy move as well as the 70th anniversary of the creation of the modern state of Israel.

"As we have seen from the protests of the last month and even today, those provoking violence are part of the problem and not part of the solution," said Kushner.

"The United States is prepared to support a peace agreement in every way that we can. We believe that it is possible for both sides to gain more than they give, so that all people can live in peace, safe from danger, free from fear, and able to pursue their dreams."

Non-violent critics of the embassy move, including Presbyterian Church (USA) Stated Clerk the Rev. Herbert Nelson II, denounced the decision as a "grievous mistake."

"For Christians concerned with peace and justice, Jerusalem must be a city shared by three faiths and two peoples," said Nelson in a statement last year. "As long as Israel occupies East Jerusalem and restricts Palestinian human rights, to designate Jerusalem as Israel's capital is to endorse the violation of international law."

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, D.C., Feb. 8, 2018.

Although President Donald Trump was unable to make it to the embassy ceremony, the event featured a video message from him about the occasion.

During his recorded comments, Trump expressed congratulations for the opening of the embassy and called it "a long time coming."

"Israel is a sovereign nation with the right, like every other sovereign nation, to determine its own capital. Yet for many years we failed to acknowledge the obvious," stated Trump.

"Today we follow through with this recognition and open our embassy in the historic and sacred land of Jerusalem. And we're opening it many, many years ahead of schedule."

Reuven Rivlin

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin giving remarks at the ceremony celebrating the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, May 14, 2018.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave remarks at the ceremony, noting that he believed that as the capital of Israel, the city of Jerusalem was open to everyone.

"We will continue to safeguard Jerusalem as a city of peace, as a city, as a home to all those of faith, a city of all its residents and citizens of all religions and communities who share together one city, which is so greatly loved by everyone," said Rivlin, himself a native of Jerusalem.

Rivlin also expressed hope that other nations will follow the example of the United States and move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Some have indeed done so. For example, Guatemala announced in April that they were planning to move their embassy to Southwest Jerusalem and have scheduled their ceremony for later this week.

John Hagee

Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas giving the closing prayer at the ceremony celebrating the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday, May 14, 2018.

In the closing prayer for the ceremony, Pastor John Hagee of Cornerstone Church in San Antonio declared that despite the efforts of many, "Israel lives!"

"Let the word go forth from Jerusalem today that Israel lives. Shout it from the housetops that Israel lives. Let every Islamic terrorist hear this message: Israel lives," said Hagee.

"Let it be heard in the halls of the United Nations, Israel lives. Let it echo down the marble halls of the presidential palace in Iran, Israel lives. Let it be known to all men, that Israel lives."