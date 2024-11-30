Home News 'Violent, un-American': Trump Cabinet picks targeted with bomb threats

Several of President-elect Donald Trump’s Cabinet picks have been targeted with bomb threats and swatting incidents, the FBI has said. Law enforcement responded swiftly to ensure the safety of the affected individuals, with Trump’s team expressing gratitude for their actions, according to media reports.

Trump’s spokesperson, Karoline Leavitt, confirmed in a statement that multiple members of the incoming administration were targeted on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

“These attacks ranged from bomb threats to ‘swatting.’ In response, law enforcement and other authorities acted quickly to ensure the safety of those who were targeted. President Trump and the entire Transition team are grateful for their swift action,” ABC News quoted Leavitt as saying.

“Swatting” involves hoax calls that report serious crimes or dangerous situations to prompt a heavy police response, which can endanger not only those targeted but also law enforcement officers.

According to Leavitt, the threats directed at the officials were “violent, un-American” and involved endangering both the lives of the targeted individuals and their families.

Among those affected was U.S. Rep Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

According to a statement shared on X by her office, Stefanik, her husband and their 3-year-old son were driving to Saratoga County from Washington, D.C., for Thanksgiving when they were informed of a bomb threat to their residence.

“New York state, county law enforcement, and U.S. Capitol Police responded immediately with the highest levels of professionalism,” the statement read.

Lee Zeldin, the former congressman Trump has tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency, said a pipe bomb threat was made against his home.

“A pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family at our home today was sent in with a pro-Palestinian themed message,” Zeldin stated in a public post. “My family and I were not home at the time and are safe. We are working with law enforcement to learn more as this situation develops. We are thankful for the swift actions taken by local officers to keep our family, neighbors, and local community secure.”

Brooke Rollins, Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary, also reported being the subject of a threat on Wednesday morning.

“This morning, we learned that a threat was issued against our home and family,” Rollins wrote on X. “Thanks to the swift efforts by the @fortworthpd, we were unharmed and quickly returned home.”

Pete Hegseth, Trump’s choice for defense secretary, described the threat his family faced in Goodlettsville, Tennessee.

“This morning, a police officer arrived at our home — where our seven children were still sleeping,” Hegseth wrote on X. “The officer notified my wife and I that they had received a credible pipe bomb threat targeting me and my family. We are all safe and the threat has been cleared.”

Scott Turner, Trump’s nominee for the Department of Housing and Urban Development, said his home had also been targeted by a bomb threat. He said in a statement he would not be deterred by these incidents.

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Ore., who was selected for labor secretary, similarly reported a pipe bomb threat against her residence. She confirmed that her family was safe and expressed her commitment to moving forward despite the attempt to intimidate her.

The FBI released a statement acknowledging the threats, noting that “numerous bomb threats and swatting incidents” were targeting individuals connected to the incoming administration.

President Joe Biden condemned the threats targeting members of Trump’s team, with a White House spokesperson noting that the Biden administration was closely monitoring the situation and was in touch with federal law enforcement.

Authorities also confirmed additional incidents involving Trump’s former nominee for attorney general, Matt Gaetz. According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a bomb threat was made referencing Gaetz’s supposed mailbox in Niceville, Florida, according to The Washington Post.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Gaetz does not live at the targeted address, but one of his relatives does. Law enforcement investigated the area and reported finding no explosive devices.

The Goodlettsville Police Department, where defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth resides, responded to threats there as well, with the FBI taking the lead in the investigation.

Similar incidents occurred across the country, as reported by multiple law enforcement agencies and sources close to the transition team. Some of the threats came with explicit political messages, such as the one reportedly directed at Lee Zeldin, which referenced the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, according to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency.