Home News Trump plans return to Butler, Pennsylvania, where he was wounded by attempted assassin

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally in the same Pennsylvania town where an attempted assassin wounded him in July.

The Trump campaign announced Wednesday that the 2024 Republican presidential hopeful was slated to hold an event in Butler, Pennsylvania, next Saturday, Oct. 5. It will mark the first time Trump has been to the town since the attempt on his life.

“Trump’s return to Butler will mark his first visit to the site of the attack since he was struck by an assassin’s bullet on July 13th — but was saved in what the world has recognized as an act of divine providence,” stated the campaign.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

“President Trump’s return to Butler will stand as a tribute to the American spirit. In America, we do not let monsters like that evil assassin have the last word. Every time our nation is struck by attack or hardship, we rally, we persevere, and we prevail.”

As part of his visit to Butler, Trump plans to honor the memory of Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old Butler resident who was killed at the July rally while protecting his family.

“President Trump will also recognize the two other Americans who were wounded by the shooter, David Dutch and James Copenhaver,” the campaign said.

“He will express his deep gratitude to law enforcement and first responders, and thank the entire community for their outpouring of love and support in the wake of the attack.”

On July 13, Trump was giving remarks at a rally in Butler when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed on top of a building about 130 yards away and opened fire, piercing the upper part of Trump's right ear. Crooks was shot dead by a Secret Service counter-sniper soon after.

The following day, Trump released a statement on his social media website Truth Social, saying that “it was God alone who prevented the unthinkable from happening.”

“We will FEAR NOT, but instead remain resilient in our Faith and Defiant in the face of Wickedness. Our love goes out to the other victims and their families,” he continued.

"In this moment, it is more important than ever that we stand United, and show our True Character as Americans, remaining Strong and Determined, and not allowing Evil to Win. I truly love our Country, and love you all, and look forward to speaking to our Great Nation this week from Wisconsin."

The assassination attempt garnered widespread condemnation, with Democrat Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro tweeting that he and his wife “are praying for President Trump, the Secret Service officers who protected him, those attending the event, and all of the first responders still on the scene.”

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable. It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States,” Shapiro stated.

Earlier this month, Trump survived a second assassination attempt when 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh is said to have gone to the Trump International Golf Club in Florida with the intention of killing the GOP presidential nominee.

A Secret Service agent spotted the armed Routh and opened fire. Routh was later arrested and faces multiple charges, including attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number.