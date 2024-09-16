Home News Christian leaders call for prayers, enhanced protection after second Trump assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump escaped a second assassination attempt unharmed Sunday after the Secret Service fired at a man attempting to shoot him while he was playing golf at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, thereby thwarting the intended act of violence. While the gunman escaped, a witness identified the license plate number of his getaway vehicle and he was later arrested in Martin County, Florida.

Sunday’s assassination attempt marks the second time in the past two months that the Republican nominee for president has found himself the target of gunfire. At a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, two months ago, an assassin’s bullet grazed the candidate’s ear while one rally attendee was fatally killed and others were wounded by gunfire.

Prominent Christian leaders in the United States have reacted to the latest assassination attempt against Trump, who remains locked in a tight race with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Here are five religious leaders who have offered prayers or called for fasting or enhanced Secret Service protections for the former president.