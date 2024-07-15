Home News Man killed by shooter at Trump rally went to church every Sunday,' hailed as 'hero' for protecting family

Corey Comperatore, the 50-year-old man from Butler, Pennsylvania, who was killed during an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump at a political rally, went to church every Sunday and loved his family and community, Gov. Josh Shapiro said at a press conference.

Comperatore, a devoted father of two daughters and a former fire chief of the Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Company, was attending the rally when the assailant opened fire on Saturday.

“Corey was a girl dad. Corey was a firefighter. Corey went to church every Sunday. Corey loved his community. And most especially, Corey loved his family,” Shapiro said at a press event Sunday, commemorating Comperatore as a hero who died protecting his family from gunfire, as reported by NBC Philadelphia.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

At the rally, Corey threw himself over his family to protect them, said the governor. “Corey was the very best of us. May his memory be a blessing.”

Corey’s daughter, Allyson Comperatore, wrote on Facebook, “He shielded my body from the bullet that came at us. He truly loved us enough to take a real bullet for us.”

His wife, Helen Comperatore, also expressed her grief over the events. “What my precious girls had to witness is unforgivable,” she wrote on Facebook.

In a White House address to the nation, President Joe Biden paid tribute to Comperatore, recognizing his act of heroism in defending his family.

The Pennsylvania governor also noted that “Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community,” NPR reported.

Rich Hill, the township manager of Buffalo Township, expressed his deep sadness over Comperatore’s death. “Political violence is always unacceptable and should be condemned,” NPR quoted Hill as saying.

The former president has supported a GoFundMe page for the victims, organized by Meredith O’Rourke, the national finance director for his 2024 election campaign, which has already raised well over $3.6 million.

Several other GoFundMe accounts were initiated. One specifically for Comperatore’s daughter Allyson has raised over $840,000.

At the press event, Shapiro said he had reached out to Comperatore’s family and the families of two other individuals critically injured during the incident.

The wounded, identified by Pennsylvania state police as David Dutch, 57, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and James Copenhaver, 74, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania, are both in stable condition.

Shapiro, in a subsequent press conference, called for peace and civility, reminding everyone of the importance of engaging in political and civic processes peacefully. “My message to all Pennsylvanians, my message to all Americans, is to be firm in your beliefs, to believe what you believe, to advocate for what you believe, and to be engaged in the political and civic process, but to always do so peacefully,” he was quoted as saying.

In memory of Comperatore, Shapiro has ordered flags throughout the state to be flown at half-staff.