Home News Trump's labor pick once worked for Planned Parenthood, says she doesn't support abortion

President Donald Trump’s nominee to serve as secretary of labor, who is expected to face opposition from Senate Republicans, admitted to lawmakers that she once worked at a Planned Parenthood facility.

A source close to the situation confirmed to The Christian Post Thursday that Lori Chavez-DeRemer worked for a Planned Parenthood in Fresno, California, from January 1989 through February 1991.

Chavez-DeRemer, a Republican who represented Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the 118th United States Congress, took appointments at the abortion provider’s front desk.

Chavez-DeRemer’s past work for Planned Parenthood came up on a disclosure form she submitted to the U.S. Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, which is tasked with considering her nomination. The source confirmed to CP the authenticity of Chavez-DeRemer’s elaboration on her work at the abortion provider on the disclosure form that she submitted, which NBC News reported on.

“This brief, part-time job from over three decades has no bearing on my support for implementing President Trump’s pro-life agenda. … During my time in the House I had a 100% pro-life voting record,” she wrote. “I personally do not support abortion, and if confirmed, I would not use my position as Secretary to facilitate abortion access in Labor Department programs. My job will be to implement President Trump’s agenda.”

Chavez-DeRemer served for a single term in the U.S. House of Representatives before losing re-election to Democrat Janelle Bynum in 2024. During her time in Congress, she received a score of “B” on Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America’s National Pro-Life Scorecard.

"While Congresswoman Chavez DeRemer’s voting record is pro-life, disappointingly, she has also publicly opposed passage of bills that would permanently stop taxpayer funding of abortion across the federal government and stop the Biden-Harris administration’s dangerous and illegal mail order abortion drugs policy," the pro-life organization states on her online scorecard.

Trump first announced Chavez-DeRemer as his pick to lead the Labor Department on Nov. 22.

“Lori’s strong support from both the Business and Labor communities will ensure that the Labor Department can unite Americans of all backgrounds behind our Agenda for unprecedented National Success — Making America Richer, Wealthier, Stronger and More Prosperous than ever before!” Trump wrote.

Chavez-DeRemer’s nomination now rests in the hands of the Senate HELP Committee, scheduled to consider her nomination in a confirmation hearing on Feb. 19. The HELP Committee consists of 12 Republicans and 11 Democrats. Chavez-DeRemer will need the support of a majority of 12 senators to advance to the full Senate for a final confirmation vote.

One of the Republicans on the HELP Committee, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has already indicated he will vote against her confirmation. In a Jan. 27 X post, Paul identified himself as “the national spokesman and lead author of the right-to-work bill” before noting that Chavez-DeRemer supported the PRO Act, “which would not only oppose national right to work but would pre-empt state law on right to work.”

The term “right-to-work” refers to laws prohibiting employers from requiring employees to join a labor union as a condition of employment. According to the National Right to Work Foundation, 26 states have right-to-work laws.

Paul’s X post included a link to an NBC News report, which included a statement from the senator asserting that “I’m not going to support her.” Paul’s stated intention to oppose Chavez-DeRemer means that she will need the support of at least one Democrat on the HELP Committee for her nomination to advance to the full Senate.

A statement from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., published shortly after her nomination, suggests that Chavez-DeRemer may receive a friendlier reception from Democrats than some of Trump’s other cabinet picks. Warren remarked, “It’s a big deal that one of the few Republican lawmakers who have endorsed the PRO Act could lead the Department of Labor,” describing Chavez-DeRemer as “a strong candidate for the job” so long as she “commits as labor secretary to strengthen labor unions and promote worker power.”

In the full Senate, Chavez-DeRemer will need the support of a simple majority of 51 senators. Currently, Republicans hold 53 Senate seats, while Democrats have 47. If more Republicans join Paul in opposing Chavez-DeRemer because of her stance on right-to-work, she may end up becoming the first Trump cabinet nominee to require Democratic votes to secure confirmation.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has had the closest nomination vote so far. Since three Senate Republicans and all Democrats voted against him, Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie-breaking vote.