Tucker Carlson draws scorn for new details over demonic attack: 'I'm not embarrassed'

Political commentator Tucker Carlson has prompted renewed scorn after providing more details about a supernatural attack he alleges happened to him in his bed in February 2023, months before Fox News fired him.

During an extensive interview last Thursday with fellow former Fox News host Megyn Kelly, Carlson suggested the attack was in response to a positive supernatural experience he had had the day before, during which he experienced love toward someone he hated.

"Culturally, I'm just not from a world where people are attacked by demons," Carlson told Kelly, who noted it is becoming increasingly difficult to dismiss the demonic in the wake of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting and Charlie Kirk's assassination.

"I'm not embarrassed at all, and I don't care if I'm mocked," Carlson said. "I don't get anything out of making this up, and I'm not making it up."

Tucker Carlson says he was violently attacked by a demon:



“I couldn’t breathe. So I get up, I stand in the doorway of our bedroom, and I’m like, wow, I’m dying… I had this horrible pain underneath my arms, like on the side of my chest…I flip on the light, and I have claw marks… pic.twitter.com/jk84QZE283 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 9, 2025

Carlson told Kelly that the day before he was attacked, he had been talking with his brother about "someone I despise" when he found himself overcome with empathy for the person he hated. He said both he and his brother were taken aback by his sudden knowledge of the person's intentions.

"And I felt total true empathy for this person I truly hate," he said. "It was like the craziest thing that's ever happened to me. I have no idea where it came from."

He claimed the ability to feel for someone he hated — an experience he described as "profound and beautiful and unexpected" — did not come naturally to him and was obviously from God, but that it was "twinned" with the evil experience that came that night.

Carlson confirmed to The Christian Post on Halloween last year that he believes he was "physically mauled" by an unseen force while he was sleeping on Feb. 20, 2023.

"Ephesians 6 is real," Carlson told CP at the time, referencing the chapter in the New Testament that teaches mankind is engaged in warfare "against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places."

Speaking with Kelly, Carlson said he awoke that night struggling to breathe and found his sheets covered in his own blood.

"I couldn't breathe. So I get up, I stand in the doorway of our bedroom, and I'm like, 'Wow, I'm dying,'" Carlson remembered.

Carlson said he "had this horrible pain underneath my arms, like on the side of my chest" and found "claw marks on both sides, on right and left side on my ribs, and they're bleeding."

Carlson went on to explain that the experience pushed him to read the Bible, revealed to him the nature of spiritual goodness and "completely changed [his] view of the world."

"I've had a couple other experiences — not that crazy — but where you really feel God's presence, which is marked by peace and true empathy; love for other people, which doesn't come naturally to me," he said. "I'm kind of a d—, obviously. But you know it when God is acting through you, and then they're followed by some wild attack. Like, why?"

Carlson — who has fielded intense backlash from Evangelicals, Jews and other conservatives in recent weeks for what critics have described as a softball interview of controversial far-right podcaster Nick Fuentes — has faced a renewed torrent of mockery for his latest mention of his demonic attack, with some claiming he is lying, experiencing mental illness or was scratched by the four dogs that sleep in his bed.

Christian author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza has been especially outspoken against Carlson in recent weeks, accusing him of being an antisemite whose motivation "has to be connected to the dragon, the devil himself." He has also suggested if Carlson's demonic attack was real, it could have been "a portal that was open for some sort of a demon to enter into [him]."

D'Souza has also mocked Carlson over the story and suggested it never happened, posting to X on Nov. 6: "Maybe a demon really attacked him, in which case WHERE'S THE DEMON NOW? Or maybe there was no demon, and Tucker had a PSYCHOTIC episode. Thoughts?"

On Saturday, D'Souza posted an AI image of Carlson being clawed by a demon in response to a clip in which Carlson questioned why politicians he claimed have not historically shown much interest in Christian persecution in countries such as Ukraine and Armenia suddenly seem interested in Nigeria.

Radio host and author Mark Levin, who has expressed fury at Carlson for his Fuentes interview and positions on Israel, also mocked him, calling him a "psycho" and writing: "Just ask the dogs, he says." Last week, Levin declined Carlson's invitation to debate at a Turning Point USA event, calling him "scum," "a Nazi promoter" and a "little bastard."

Author Rod Dreher, who has recently been critical of Carlson, was among those who came to his defense over the demon story, noting that Carlson had personally told him about it before sharing it with the public. He questioned what Carlson has to gain by relaying such a story, apart from ridicule.

"Look, I had my bitter dispute lately with Tucker over Fuentes, but he told me this demon story right after it happened, a year before he went public with it," Dreher posted on X. "That doesn't prove it, but hard to see how he benefits from speaking publicly of it, given that many are mocking him."

John Heers, a filmmaker who founded the nonprofit First Things Foundation and was the first to record Carlson telling his story, pushed back against skeptics during an interview with CP last year.

"The spiritual world and material world are connected, and Tucker's just trying to figure it out," Heers said. "And these people [questioning Carlson's story] are jerks, because they're not charitable people. They're uncharitable. It's possible that it happened."