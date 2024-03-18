Home News Tucker Carlson exhorts Texas audience to see spiritual war behind political battles: 'Not flesh and blood at all'

FORT WORTH, Texas — Conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson urged a group of Republicans in Texas on Sunday to keep the country's increasingly evident spiritual war in mind amid the approaching election.

Speaking at a sold-out fundraising event for the Tarrant County Republican Party in the Fort Worth Stockyards, Carlson opened his brief speech by recounting how a man offered to pray over him for God's guidance before he addressed the audience, which he noted would have been an unusual experience where he lives in New England.

In Texas, however, such prayer is commonplace, he said.

"All of you are probably thinking, 'Well, yeah, that's what we do in Texas.' That is not what they do in other states. But it is the thing that makes the state different, really different from any other place," he said.

Some of the cultural and political battles raging in the U.S. cannot be explained in political terms, Carlson explained, which he believes indicates their otherworldly nature.

"This is not flesh and blood at all. If you’re offended by prayer, you’re taking orders, OK? I don’t see another rational explanation for it," he said, later adding that he divides political players into those who believe they're God and those who know they're not.

Carlson, who later said he has been reading through the Bible, observed that descendants have been seen since biblical times as the truest and most lasting measure of prosperity, but that many in power are effectively robbing citizens of that heritage.

"What they're promising you, every person in this room, is no descendants," he said. "No descendants. It's really that simple."

"You can reduce all these debates about climate, crime, all the weird sex stuff — I'm not going to dignify it with a name, I'm just gonna call it that 'weird sex stuff' — but, if they're promising you the opportunity to castrate your children, what are they really promising? No grandchildren. The end of your line."

"And Solomon [and] David would like instantly recognize that as an act of total war against you and your people, period," he added. "Because that's what that is."

Noting how Texas is "literally being invaded," Carlson framed the illegal immigration crisis in both political and spiritual terms, suggesting the politicians who are enabling it are deliberately attempting to dismantle American institutions and replace the diminishing native-born population of the U.S. with non-Americans.

He also hit at GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, suggesting his response to his state's border crisis has been inadequate, though he noted he was reticent to attack a Republican governor at a Republican event.

"But I just have to say that I don’t understand how you can be the governor of a state in 2020 and see the border open up and get invaded and not do anything about it."

"How many community hospitals have closed in the last three years? How many schools are so dysfunctional, you couldn't even visit them at this point?" he also said. "The institutions that we and our ancestors, the ancestors of every American, spent 250 years building, are now collapsing in front of our eyes because of this."

Laying aside the danger posed by the fact that many of those crossing the border are of unknown origin, Carlson noted that no country could feasibly assimilate the number of foreigners that have been coming into Texas in recent years.

"But even if every single one of them was a NASA engineer, it's too many people for any country to digest in too short a period," he said. "You will cause social chaos."

Bringing chaos out of order is the inverse of God creating order out of chaos, which indicates the evil "spiritual objective" of those who are attempting to "destroy the good," he said.

"We don't appreciate the importance of order. In the spiritual realm, what's the first thing that God did? All Christians, all Jews, all Muslims believe the same thing: God created order out of chaos. Genesis one through six is a template not just for the rest of the Bible, but for the world as we find it. It's just true."

"Order out of chaos [...] is the first and most obvious sign of good. Chaos out of order is the most obvious sign of evil. If you're creating chaos, you are, by definition, acting on behalf of evil. It's literally that simple," he added.

Carlson concluded his speech by urging his Texas listeners to demand their politicians tackle the illegal immigration crisis before the state is reduced to something resembling his native California.

"My only totally unsolicited, probably unwelcome advice is to take your politicians by the scruff of the neck and say, 'You're not getting another dollar from me until every public remark you make is about the issue that actually matters,'" he said.

During a question-and-answer exchange with Tarrant County GOP Chair Bo French after his speech, Carlson said he has been reading through the minor prophets such as Habakkuk, which he said taught him how suddenly disaster can fall on a nation when the voices of reason go unheeded.

"I think we're wired this way, where we assume that the future is just a pure extrapolation of the past: tomorrow will be like today, but a little more so," he said. "And that's not the story of history at all. The story of history is abrupt, unexpected change, but things change in a second. And I feel like we don't and will not understand that until we see it in the only terms that explain it, which are spiritual terms."

Since his ouster from Fox News last April, Carlson has repeatedly emphasized what he sees as the spiritual nature of the culture wars in the U.S. and other Western countries.

"The evidence unmistakably shows an acceleration in whatever this dark force is in this country whose only impulse is to destroy, not to improve or create, but to destroy, and it's all around us," Carlson said during a Turning Point USA event assembled in the Phoenix Convention Center last December. "And the only way to stop it is with [moral strength]."

During a two-stop speaking tour in Alberta, Canada, earlier this year, Carlson urged his audience to observe how Christian pastors were treated in the country during the COVID-19 lockdowns and said Canadian leaders pushed "hard-edge fascism" behind the guise of "public safety."