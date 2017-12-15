Twitter Adds New Functionality For Tweetstorms

Twitter Twitter will soon launch a feature called 'Threads' that will let users serialize longer messages in two or more parts.

Recent reports have revealed that social media giant Twitter has officially recognized the growing trend of publishing tweetstorms by the users. In light of this recognition, Twitter has updated the platform to include a feature that will allow users to publish a thread.

"A few years ago we noticed people creatively stitching Tweets together to share more information or tell a longer story," said Twitter product manager Sasank Reddy in a statement. "But this method of Tweeting, while effective and popular, can be tricky for some to create and it's often tough to read or discover all the Tweets in a thread. That's why we're thrilled to share that we're making it simpler to thread Tweets together, and to find threads, so it's easier to express yourself on Twitter and stay informed."

Aside from the recently expanded length of tweets, which went up from 180 to 240 characters, Twitter has added a plus button in the composer that will allow users to create a thread as they write longer stories that the character limit may not be able to handle. Once published, Twitter further reveals that the users can add another series of tweets by simply utilizing the "add another tweet" button. As for the readers, a "show this thread" functionality has been added to inform users that there is more to be read.

Further reports reveal that Twitter has been testing out the new feature in the past few months. Considering the new capabilities of the social media platform, more engagement is to be expected, which should boost the sales and the popularity of the company. No specific release date was given, but users can expect the update to be live on iOS and Android devices, as well as on the website in the coming weeks. For now, fans will have to make do with the traditional way of publishing tweetstorms and the 240 character limit.