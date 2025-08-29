Home News Two students killed in Annunciation Catholic School shooting identified

Family members have identified the two Annunciation Catholic School students who were murdered on Wednesday by a gunman during an all-school mass at the Annunciation Catholic Church next door in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The students, Fletcher Merkel, 8, and Harper Moyski, 10, were killed by a lone shooter police identified as 23-year-old "Robin" Westman, formerly known as Robert Westman before a legal name change in 2020. Police say Westman fired a barrage of bullets through the church's window before taking his own life.

"Yesterday, a coward decided to take our 8-year-old son, Fletcher, away from us," Merkel's father, Jesse Merkel, said during a press conference Thursday.

"Because of their actions, we will never be allowed to hold him, talk to him, play with him and watch him grow into the wonderful young man he was on the path to becoming."

Moyski's family also said in a statement reported by NBC Chicago that they are devastated by her murder.

"Our hearts are broken not only as parents, but also for Harper's sister, who adored her big sister and is grieving an unimaginable loss," they said. "As a family, we are shattered, and words cannot capture the depth of our pain. We also grieve for our fellow Annunciation family in mourning and for those hurt yesterday (Wednesday)."

Fifteen other children between the ages of 6 and 15 were injured during Westman's attack. Three adults in their 80s were also injured at the church.

Pray for the families of Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski.



Gone too soon. Murdered while they were praying. pic.twitter.com/vedNjBLlyF — Rep. Harry Niska (@HarryNiska) August 28, 2025

In a joint statement, Principal Matthew D. DeBoer and preist Fr. Dennis Zehren said on Wednesday that they are "navigating an impossible situation" with the school community.

"No words can capture what we have gone through, what we are going through, and what we will go through in the coming days and weeks. But we will navigate this — together," they said.

They said law enforcement responded quickly to protect the children, but could not escape the casualties.

"We lost two of our beloved students before the scene was secured. A number of other children and parishioners were wounded. … Please lift up these families and these children in prayer and surround them and each other with your love during this difficult time," DeBoer and Zehren said. "In this time of darkness, let us commit to being the Light to our children, each other and our community. We will rebuild our future filled with hope — together."