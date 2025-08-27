5 things to know about alleged Minneapolis Catholic school gunman Robert Westman

By CP Staff
Law enforcement vehicles sit parked outside a reported residence of a suspect following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on August 27, 2025 in Richfield, Minnesota. According to Minneapolis Police, a gunman fired through the windows of the Annunciation Church at worshippers sitting in pews during a Catholic school Mass, killing two children and injuring at least 17 others. The gunman reportedly died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Law enforcement vehicles sit parked outside a reported residence of a suspect following a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School on August 27, 2025 in Richfield, Minnesota. According to Minneapolis Police, a gunman fired through the windows of the Annunciation Church at worshippers sitting in pews during a Catholic school Mass, killing two children and injuring at least 17 others. The gunman reportedly died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. | Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The gunman who killed at least two children on Wednesday during a mass at a Minnesota Catholic school has been identified as a 23-year-old trans-identified male named “Robin” Westman. 

Police say Westman took his own life after the shooting, which also left over 17 people injured at Annunciation Catholic School around 8:30 a.m. As many as 14 children, two of whom were in critical condition, were among the wounded, according to officials.

Immediately following the shooting, reports on social media indicated Westman left a lengthy manifesto, but investigators have yet to identify a motive.

Here are five things to know about Westman and the shooting.

