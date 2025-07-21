Home News Tyler 'Ninja' Blevins reads Bible, devotional on stream, reveals he starts day with prayer

Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, the world’s most-followed streamer on Twitch, recently opened up about his personal faith journey and shared a devotional reading that he said “messed me up the most.”

Blevins, who has more than 19 million followers on Twitch and nearly 24 million subscribers on YouTube, read from No More Excuses: A 90-Day Devotional for Men by Pastor Tony Evans. Quoting Matthew 6:24 — “No one can serve two masters. … You cannot serve both God and money,” Blevins said, “That’s so hard.”

The 34-year-old streamer, who rose to global fame in 2017 through Fortnite Battle Royale, acknowledged how easy it can be for priorities to shift in the wrong direction, especially when one’s job is tied to performance and public attention.

“The first thing that came to me was video games,” Blevins said. “But, I’ve really reshaped my priorities and rearranged them greatly.”

“The first thing I do when I wake up is I stretch, I read the Bible and I pray,” he said. “And that’s really hard. That was like a really hard thing to do. The first thing in the morning that I would do for the last 20 years of my life would be, like, checking my phone. And the first thing I do now is pray.”

In recent years, Blevins has become increasingly open about his faith. In previous streams, he shared that he and his wife, Jessica, have been attending church weekly and pursuing a deeper relationship with God.

“We're going to church every Sunday,” Blevins said. “Jess and I are going through this journey, where, you know, our relationship with God and Jesus.”

He’s also spoken candidly about personal growth, the challenges of maintaining authenticity online and how faith is shaping the way he engages with his massive audience.

"I'm just trying to be a better person, dude," Blevins said in a stream earlier this year titled “NEW FORTNITE SEASON | God is great!” "Trying to walk the walk and not just talk the talk."

In March, Blevins made headlines after declaring “Jesus is King” to his fans, adding: “Even if you don't think [Jesus is King], don't judge me for it, and I won't judge you for it … I love you all no matter what. And in the chat, we respect all religions, all people. … Someone has no religion? We love everybody, dude.”

During that same stream, Blevins said he’s been reflecting on his past behaviors, especially in high-stress gaming situations.

"I find myself being hypocritical a lot of the times, and I don't like that about myself," he said. "I also look back at a lot of the things that I did in the past. Now, listen, I'm not saying I regret things in the past. Obviously, there are things that I do, but, like, I can't keep trying to better myself and trying to live biblically and also in the meanwhile tell somebody I could buy their f— bank and foreclose their house."

His remarks came in response to a fan who commented, “Ninja giving his life to God is the biggest streamer glowup ever. Congrats, brother, welcome home.” Blevins responded, “Thank you. Kinda hard to even think about my time when I wasn't — you know what I mean?”

In recent months, the streamer said he’s taken deliberate steps to remove himself from toxic gaming communities. After walking away from Marvel Rivals, Blevins said he no longer wants to respond to insults with more negativity.

"I don't want to go back and roast the s— out of people that are roasting me. Of course, I could," he said. "The point I'm trying to make … it's a lot easier to combat negativity with negativity and just roast these people that are roasting me back. … You know what I mean? But I just don't want to do that anymore."

He added, "I felt like I couldn't or I just didn't want to talk back bad to the people who were talking s— to me because I didn't want to keep talking s—."

Though admitting he still struggles at times, Blevins said he’s committed to growth.

"I don't want to be that person anymore," he said. "I might still pop off every once in a while and lose my cool, but I'm working on it."

Blevins, who married Jessica in 2017, has credited both his wife and mother for supporting his spiritual development. In a 2018 interview, he cited his mother’s refusal to abort him despite medical concerns during pregnancy as a moment that helped shape his belief that “God has a plan.”

“We don't need something like the threat of the end of times to start becoming better humans and developing a relationship with the Lord,” he said.