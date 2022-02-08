Actor Tyrese Gibson leaning on ‘mighty power of Jesus’ to heal mother in ICU

Hollywood actor Tyrese Gibson pleaded for his fans on social media to pray for his mother, Priscilla Murray, who has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

On Sunday, the “Fast and Furious” star shared his plea on Instagram where he said his mother, with whom he’s had a strained relationship over the years, is in ICU. Gibson was "in the middle of filming" when he said he received "the worst" news he's "ever gotten."

"My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can't breathe or even eat on her own," he revealed, adding, "I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors."

The actor, who's declared that he's a professing Christian despite his sometimes vulgar content, went to the hospital to be by his mother's side in the ICU. While there, he testified that he was relying on “the mighty power of Jesus to keep” his mother. He also thanked his fans for their "outpouring of prayers."

"Thank you Jesus for every 24 hours literally thank you Jesus for every BREATH! Life belongs to you and I'm so grateful that you have blessed my mother to see another day … Amen, Amen, Amen!" he declared.

In a follow-up Instagram video that Gibson posted while at the hospital, he said the power of prayer is helping his mother's health.

He captioned the post by writing: "If I can ask you for prayer I can also give you some good news about these blessings in progress. ... If you don't know you will know after you see this Jesus is real!

Gibson, who can be seen wearing multiple masks while talking in the video, said he and his mother "had their share of issues" in the past, but he maintained that he was not holding one thing against her as he sat by her side.

“As I sit here, I'm thanking God for every breath … I am so grateful. She's right here," he added.

The entertainer told his millions of fans that Jesus was breathing into his mother with every breathe. At one point he's heard speaking with a male nurse who tells Gibson that his mother's vitals are looking good, to which Gibson replies, “God is Good,” the nurse chimed in also and said: “God is great!”

The R&B singer pleaded that his supporters continue to pray for his mother by name because he believes in the power of prayer.