Boris Johnson vows to 'shift Heaven and Earth' to get everyone out of Afghanistan in '2nd phase' Over 100 British nationals, 1,100 Afghan allies left behind

Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed that the U.K. government will “shift Heaven and Earth” to get everyone out of Afghanistan in a “second phase” after acknowledging that many U.K. citizens and Afghan allies would be left behind.

On Friday, Johnson said the deaths of two U.K. nationals and the child of a U.K. national in Thursday's suicide bombing at Abbey Gate outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul "underline" the urgency of evacuating everyone out of Afghanistan who qualifies.

U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed Friday that 150 British nationals and an estimated 1,100 Afghan interpreters and others who worked alongside the British would be left behind. He expressed his “deep regret” that not everyone would get out.

In a message to those left behind, Johnson said: "What I would say to them is that we will shift Heaven and Earth to help them get out, and we will do whatever we can in the second phase."

He added, "But the crucial thing is that the Taliban authorities, the new government, however it’s composed, have got to understand that if they want to have engagement with the West, if they want to have a relationship with us, then safe passage for those is absolutely paramount.”

"We've never seen anything like it in our lifetimes and, of course, as we come down to the final hours of the operation there will sadly be people who haven't got through, people who might qualify,” the prime minister said.

Britain evacuated a total of 16,137 Afghan and British citizens as of Friday.

Johnson also praised the bravery of the U.S. military and the “colossal nature” of the task on their shoulders and allied forces that together have evacuated over 111,000 people, of which 13,000 will be going to the U.K.

In an interview with the U.K. Times Radio, Lord Hammond, the former foreign and defense secretary, said that the U.K. had failed in its mission: “We’ve failed in our own mission which is to keep those people safe, because at short notice it’s become clear we can no longer do that in Afghanistan and we have to do it by extracting them from Afghanistan and we haven’t been able to complete that task.”

At the Pentagon on Friday, Army Maj. Gen. William Taylor said there was only one suicide bombing and not two, outside the airport, as was previously reported. The terror attack killed 10 Marines, two U.S. Army soldiers and one Navy corpsman, along with more than 170 civilians.

“I can confirm for you that we do not believe that there was a second explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, that it was one suicide bomber. We are not sure how that report was provided incorrectly. But we do know, it's not any surprise, that in the confusion of very dynamic events, like this, can cause information sometimes to become misreported,” Taylor said at the Pentagon.