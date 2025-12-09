Home News Union University to purchase 36-acre seminary property near Memphis

Union University, a Christian academic institution affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention, announced plans to purchase the property of a Tennessee-based seminary.

Union trustees voted to purchase the current property of Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary, located in Cordova, according to a statement.

Union, whose main campus is in Jackson, plans to move its 14-acre Germantown campus programs to the new property, which has 36 acres.

One of the programs that will be moved is Union’s Memphis College of Urban and Theological Studies. Cordova is around 20 miles away from Memphis.

Union Board of Trustees Chairman Jeff Perkins said the move will provide the university an opportunity to "expand our programs and try new initiatives in the Memphis market.”

“This property next to Bellevue Baptist Church gives Union a much more prominent location in Memphis that is easily accessible from Interstate 40 and much more visible than our current Germantown campus,” said Perkins.

Union officials expect to begin classes at the new campus by next fall.

Last month, the 53-year-old Mid-America Seminary announced it would move from its Cordova campus, where the seminary has been located for the past 20 years.

The plan is to move to a new location in Arlington, with the hope of being "ready at our new Arlington campus to begin the Spring 2026 semester, which starts on January 20.”

Mid-America stated that the new campus was considered an improvement due to “more efficient stewardship of resources,” “enhanced student experiences” and expanded training opportunities.

“By right-sizing our campus to fit the new higher education landscape, we are able to lower the costs of maintaining our campus and offer a more safe and secure environment,” stated the seminary.

Mid-America Seminary is also broadening its academic offerings, having recently added a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Law and Public Policy and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

“These kinds of new degree programs for both ministry and marketplace help Mid-America bring a biblical worldview to reach an ever-expanding generation of biblical leaders,” they stated.

“Our new campus will enable us to continue that leadership as we upgrade our online learning experiences with the latest technology."