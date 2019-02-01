'Unplanned' trailer released; shows shocking moment Planned Parenthood director sees baby fight for its life

Pure Flix has released the trailer for “Unplanned,” a film chronicling how former Planned Parenthood clinic director Abby Johnson departed her job in the abortion industry and became an advocate for the unborn.

The film company, which is also behind the popular “God’s Not Dead” movies, announced it will release the highly-anticipated movie on 800 screens on March 29, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The trailer for the film depicts the powerful moment Johnson, played by Ashley Bratcher, renounces Planned Parenthood after watching an abortion on an ultrasound.

“I saw it, it was like twisting and fighting for its life,” she tearfully says in the clip. “Twenty-two thousand abortions. How do I even comprehend that?”

When Johnson is warned not to defy Planned Parenthood, "one of the most powerful organizations on the planet,” she declares: “I can’t be a part of this anymore. Everything they told us is a lie.”

After spending eight years working at Planned Parenthood in Bryan, Texas, Johnson resigned and today heads the group, And Then There Were None, a nonprofit organization that assists other ex-Planned Parenthood employees and abortion clinic staffers who've decided to leave the world of abortion as she once did.

Johnson previously told The Christian Post that while working at Planned Parenthood, she never once heard a story of a woman who regretted having an abortion — because even the women who came back in for repeat procedures would tell them how thankful they were.

Johnson said she also didn’t know there were women speaking out about how their abortions harmed them and explained that most Planned Parenthood employees, like the abortion giant's ex-president, Cecile Richards, genuinely believe they are helping women.

"I know that her heart is there, that she believes she is being compassionate,” Johnson said of Richards. “Because she's hearing it from all these other women saying things like Planned Parenthood 'saved my life,' and 'if I wouldn't have had this abortion where would I be today?'"

When asked what she would say to Richards, she replied: "I'd just say, ‘I so desperately want you to find the joy that I have found.’ And I would tell her: 'I pray for you, fervently, every single day.'"

"Unplanned" is written and directed by Chuck Konzelman and Cary Solomon, the same men who co-wrote the movie "God's Not Dead." It's one of several movies coming out over the next few months where abortion issues are central to the plot.

The filmmakers say they made “Unplanned” in secret under an assumed name due to its controversial nature and that its plans to feature several mainstream pop songs were canceled after major labels refused to license music to them.

Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, has invested $1 million in the production of the film.

“I'm pro-life and I'm happy to do it,” said Lindell, who has a small role in the film where he bulldozes a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic.

The film also features actor Brooks Ryan, playing Johnson’s husband; Robia Scott, as Johnson's Planned Parenthood superior; and Emma Elle Roberts, as pro-life leader Marilisa Carney.

Watch the trailer for the film below: