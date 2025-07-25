Home News US provided path to permanent residence for hundreds of sex offenders, gang members: report

A recent U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) report highlighted critical national security failures in its Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) program that allowed approximately 800 known or suspected gang members to enter the United States.

The report, titled “Criminality, Gangs, and Program Integrity Issues in Special Immigrant Juvenile Petitions,” examined more than 300,000 SIJ petitions submitted from fiscal year 2013 through February 2025, according to a USCIS press release on Thursday.

The report found that 198,414 SIJ petitions were approved between fiscal year 2020 and 2024, and that half of SIJ petitioners in 2024 were over the age of 18 when they entered the U.S. without inspection.

The report also detailed that there were 853 petitioners with known or suspected gang affiliations, many of whom had their petitions approved. Of more than 600 applications from MS-13 gang members, more than 500 were reportedly approved.

Among the MS-13 applications, at least 70 were individuals charged with federal racketeering, while many others were charged with committing violent crimes.

More than 100 members of the 18th Street gang, which is one of the largest in Los Angeles, were approved, the report said, as were at least three Tren de Aragua members and numerous members of the rival Sureños and Norteños gangs.

At least 120 of the SIJ petitioners since 2013 were charged with murder, and more than 200 were registered sex offenders.

Other key findings from the report show that a significant number of petitioners came from countries of national security concern and benefited from what the USCIS described as the Biden administration's "lax screening and vetting and anti-fraud policies."

The report also noted instances of age and identity fraud, claiming that some petitioners falsified their names, birthdates and countries of origin.

Established by Congress in 1990 and later amended, the SIJ program was intended to allow legal status and a pathway to U.S. citizenship for young, undocumented immigrants who are deemed by a juvenile court as unable to reunite with one or both parents due to abuse, neglect or abandonment.

“Criminal aliens are infiltrating the U.S. through a program meant to protect abused, neglected, or abandoned alien children,” USCIS Spokesman Matthew J. Tragesser said in a statement following the report's release.

“This report exposes how the open border lobby and activist judges are exploiting loopholes in the name of aiding helpless children.”