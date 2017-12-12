(Photo: SEGA) A screenshot from the "Valkyria Chronicles 4" announcement trailer.

Brand-new details about "Valkyria Chronicles 4" have been provided by SEGA.

As initially revealed, the story will follow the Second European War between the Atlantic Federation and the Autocratic Eastern Imperial Alliance — a feud that began after the discovery of a mineral called "Ragnite."

One of the characters whom fans will see in "Valkyria Chronicles 4" is Riley Miller who serves the Federation as a second lieutenant technician and grenadier.

She is a genius in Ragnite engineering who happens to be a childhood friend of Claude Wallace, who serves as the as captain of the Federation army's Squad E and one of the first "Valkyria Chronicles 4" to be introduced (read the details here), but they are no longer speaking to each other for an unknown reason.

On the side of the Imperial army, "Valkyria Chronicles 4" has Crymaria Levinc, who helps the camp's cause by providing her skills as a special duty captain in the special test unit X-0.

She also happens to be a Valkyria with super strength and the ability to conjure up snowstorm in the battlefield, which earned her the name "Witch of the Snowstorm."

Also serving as a special duty captain on X-0 is Forseti. According to his "Valkyria Chronicles 4" description, he is unable to take part in the battlefield due to a leg injury but lends help by using his wit, strong determination and rational ideas.

X-0 is led by Belgar, who is also the guy the Empire goes to when they need heavy artillery. As per his description, he treats the members of the X-0 as "chess pieces under his direct control."

Belgar has a personal bodyguard in Nikola Graf, who has increased strength due to the "adjustments" made on her body, which also caused her to lose her humanistic way of thinking.

Because of this, the "Valkyria Chronicles 4" has developed the affinity to torment others, something she shares with her "sister" Chiara, but the latter takes it to a worse level by using "straightforward and relentless physical violence." Chiara considers Belgar as her father and feels the need to be recognized by him.

Last but not the least, the Imperial army in "Valkyria Chronicles 4" has Klaus Walz, a commanding officer in an independent gang known as the "Ausbruch."

This character's priority is to make sure he keeps safe the townspeople, whose protection he grew up under. He also pursues Squad E, which he calls "Femme Fatale."

SEGA has also discussed the "BLiTZ" battle system that will govern "Valkyria Chronicles 4." It is basically a mixture of strategy and action.

Actively move the characters on the field with a heightened sense of reality from the addition of counterattacks when under fire, and repel the enemy force while running about in real-time.

The modes that gamers can play "Valkyria Chronicles" in include Book Mode, where players can read and progress to chapters of the story. It features a Briefing Screen to get players ready for battle.

The game also has a Command Mode where players can get an overview of the map to check the locations of the enemy and from which they can deploy characters to battle.

One of the more interesting revelations about "Valkyria Chronicles 4" is the new Brave system, an action that allows characters on the verge of death to tap into their "dauntless fighting spirit" and do "one final action."

The character classes that players can expect in the game include the Grenadier, Scout, Assault, Engineer, Lancer and Sniper. Players can read the complete details here.

"Valkyria Chronicles 4" releases in Japan on the PlayStation 4 on March 21, 2018 and on the Nintendo Switch in the summer. Players in the west can enjoy the game in PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch versions sometime next year.