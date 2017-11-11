Veterans Day 2017 Latest News: List of Establishments Offering Free Meals and Special Discounts

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz Businesses are giving back to veterans by offering free treats and services this Saturday.

As a way of giving back to the veterans who fought for the United States, several businesses are offering free food, drinks, treats, meals, and other special services on Veterans Day coming this Saturday, Nov. 11.

Military personnel who are also in active duty are also entitled to the same special offers being given to veterans this Saturday.

Not all special offers and promotions will be exclusive to Saturday. It will depend on the establishment, but some of them will offer their specials to veterans and military personnel before or until after Veterans Day.

The Aspen Greek Grill is offering free lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.

Fazoli will be serving free spaghetti with meat or marinara sauce on Friday until Sunday. A 10 percent military discount will also run for the weekend.

Veterans can also have a free meal on Friday and Saturday at Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant from a select menu. Hoss's Family Steak & Sea House is doing the same but only from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday on selected branches.

Meanwhile, iHOP is offering a free stack of Red, White, and Blue pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at select branches, and Farmer Boys are giving away free Big Cheeseburgers, both happening on Friday only.

To avail of the special offers, businesses require veterans or military personnel to present proof of their service to the country. Some establishments will require military IDs, while others will need the availing customer to wear their military uniform.

For those who don't have their military IDs or uniforms with them, alternate documents such as discharge papers, veteran organization membership cards, and Veteran Affairs cards can be used as proof of service.