Viral video appears to show Maine Gov. Janet Mills dancing at LGBT ball as Wonder Woman

Footage reemerged on X over the weekend that critics say shows Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills participating at an LGBT event in 2022 while dressed as Wonder Woman.

The video, which went viral Saturday and Sunday after being shared by prominent conservative X accounts and has been watched 2.5 million times, reportedly shows Mills at the Great Pumpkin Ball in Portland, the state's largest LGBT dance party.

The footage, which purports to depict the Democrat adorned in a cape as she enthusiastically dances on stage, prompted widespread scorn on X.

"Is this really what the people of Maine want in their Governor??? What an absolute clown," Donald Trump, Jr. tweeted.

The video couldn't be independently verified by The Christian Post. CP reached out to Mills' office for comment. A response is pending.

The unearthed video comes on the heels of President Donald Trump clashing with Mills publicly last Friday during bipartisan meeting of governors at the White House.

Trump threatened to pull federal funding from her state for not complying with his Feb. 5 executive order titled "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports," an executive order banning men in women's sports.

"We are complying with state and federal law," Mills told Trump. The two told each other they would see each other in court.

After the tense tussle with Trump, the Equality Community Center — a collaborative workspace for LBGT and allied nonprofit organizations — posted an Instagram photo of Mills in a similar Wonder Woman outfit while wielding a lightsaber.

The nonprofit thanked Mills "for standing up for our state and for protecting trans youth" and denounced Trump as the "Bully-in-Chief."

On Friday, the Department of Education's civil rights division announced a Title IX investigation into Maine's Department of Education "amid allegations that it continues to allow male athletes to compete in girls' interscholastic athletics and that it has denied female athletes female-only intimate facilities, thereby violating federal antidiscrimination law," the USDOE said in a press release.

USDOE is launching an investigation into a specific school district in the state amid allegations that Greely High School in Cumberland is continuing to allow at least one male student to compete in girls' categories.

Mills pushed back against the USDOE's investigation, which she claimed is unconstitutional and implied Trump is acting like a dictator.

"No President — Republican or Democrat — can withhold Federal funding authorized and appropriated by Congress and paid for by Maine taxpayers in an attempt to coerce someone into compliance with his will," she said in a statement. "It is a violation of our Constitution and of our laws, which I took an oath to uphold."

"This is not just about who can compete on the athletic field, this is about whether a President can force compliance with his will, without regard for the rule of law that governs our nation," she continued.

"In America, the President is neither a King nor a dictator, as much as this one tries to act like it — and it is the rule of law that prevents him from being so," she added.

In 2019, Mills signed legislation banning so-called LGBT "conversion therapy" for minors, which she described as "barbaric" and "a pseudoscientific process premised on the repugnant idea that being gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender is a disease that must be 'cured.'"

In 2023, she signed into law a measure that expanded the legality of abortion to effectively include any reason up until birth. Last year, she signed a bill that protects providers of abortion and cosmetic sex change services for trans-identified minors from prosecution by officials from other states that restrict such procedures.