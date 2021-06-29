Viral video shows woman outraged about naked man in girls' room at Korean spa

A viral video of a woman angry over a naked man being allowed the women’s section in a Korean spa in California highlights the brewing tension between single-sex spaces and gender identity non-discrimination policies.

The video, which was recorded and uploaded on the Instagram account of user cubanangel, showed her confronting the staff of Wi Spa, a Korean spa in Los Angeles. She asks why a man with his genitals fully exposed was permitted to be in the women’s section where young girls were present.



A male staffer told her that they were not allowed to discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation.



“What sexual orientation? I see a d**k! It lets me know he's a man. … He is not a female!" the woman replied, frustrated.

"It's OK for a man to go into the women's section, show his penis around the other women — young little girls, underage? ... Wi Spa condones that — is that what you're saying?”

The video also shows a white male patron of the spa approaching the woman filming and asking her if she was talking about a trans-identified person.

“There’s no such thing as transgender. He has a d**k,” she retorted.

The approximately three-and-a-half-minute video rocketed around Twitter, as it was posted and reposted by users gaining hundreds of thousands of views.



The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh tweeted the video Sunday, commenting: “A man flashed his penis in front of little girls at a spa and was allowed to do it because he claimed to be a woman. If you watch this video and find yourself siding with the man, please realize that you are not only insane but evil.”

Likewise, United Kingdom-based journalist Sonia Poulton said she loved watching the woman push back against allowing males who claim to be women to invade women’s privacy.



“More people need to demand their money back when female spaces are expanded for the use of men. Children should not be subject to exhibitionists in the name of inclusion,” she tweeted Sunday.



The footage is a real-life example of the concerns women’s rights campaigners across the political spectrum and radical feminists have raised in recent years. They argue that it is impossible to simultaneously ensure legal protections on the basis of sex and gender identity.



A subsequent video shows the same woman and another young lady confronting another spa staffer, asking why a naked man was allowed to be in the women’s area, where a 9-year-old girl was.



The staffer explained that they are legally obligated not to discriminate on the basis of “gender identity” and that she was unable to do anything about it.



Along with 16 other states and the District of Columbia, California has explicitly outlawed discrimination based on gender identity in places of public accommodation.