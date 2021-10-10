Virginia church to host 10-hour consecration service to bring about 'transformational revival'

In honor of John 10:10, a Virginia bishop is hosting a 10-hour consecration gathering Sunday — which will be the 10th day of the 10th month at 10 a.m. — in hopes of fostering what he calls a "transformational revival."

Bishop Wellington Boone is hosting the consecration gathering at Rock Church in Virginia Beach. The significance of the repetition of the number 10 relates to John 10:10, which states, "A thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy. I came that they may have life and have it abundantly."

"In the last couple of years, much of America, particularly the Church, who is the voice for God, has been beaten up," he told the Christian Broadcasting Network. "With all the things that have been happening with so many churches closing and so many services canceled, people have died, relatives have canceled each other out, it seems like hope has almost perished. I know that God is trying to do something and trying to say something to us."

Despite the plots and plans of the enemy, the 73-year-old Boone hopes the service will be a time to "get ready for a worldwide revival."

"We saw all the people who died because of COVID. Relationships have been stolen. Divorce is at an all-time high," he said. "We've seen the tragedies of the fires, the earthquakes, the hurricanes, and whole churches have been canceled. ... I'm saying when we consecrate ourselves to God, we see the potential greater than the challenge."

Boone, the founder and chief prelate of the Fellowship of International Churches who has been involved in church planting for over 40 years, advised Christians to "get ready because God is getting ready to do things that will amaze us."

"To me, America is saying, 'God, we got this,' and the Lord is saying, 'OK, let me see you,'" Boone added. "And what you see now is a nation that has not cried out to God and also where consecration is missing."

"Consecration is a process; holiness is a destination. This is heart holiness," he continued. "The world is looking for someone who is all in for the things of God. I believe he is holding us responsible."

Revival, he said, has never come around conveniently because it occurs when there's human sacrifice.

"Right now, where darkness fills the Earth and gross darkness is apparent, God says, 'That's when I lift up a standard,'" the bishop relayed. "I believe there are people now praying with a passion that is getting the attention of God. God's never done great things through masses. He always does them through a remnant. I believe there are remnants of people crying out to God now because He seems to be the only solution."

"There is something from God coming if the cry has His heart in mind," he assured.

When many people need direction and don't know what to do, God does, according to Boone. He hopes the event will give people "renewed confidence" that when they are on an assignment from God, "nothing is going to take them down."

"This next revival is not just a gathering or a meeting. It's a transformational revival," he said. "In other words, what we are becoming in God is greater than what we're going through."

Boone believes that the Holy Spirit will make its presence felt during the 10-hour event.

"In those 10 hours, I believe the Holy Spirit is going to come upon us so that it won't be questionable whether we are walking in the things of God or not," he concluded.

Sunday's gathering at Rock Church is free and open to all.

The church will Live stream the conference on its website and Facebook page.